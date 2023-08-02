Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Gunmen open fire on police officers during anti-polio drive in Pakistan, killing 2

0 Comments
QUETTA, Pakistan

Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on Pakistani police escorting a team of polio workers on Tuesday during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in the southwest, killing two police officers before fleeing, police said.

The polio workers were unharmed in the attack on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, local police chief Asif Marwat said.

No one has claimed responsibility, but Pakistan’s anti-polio campaigns are regularly marked by violence. Islamic militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

Since January, Pakistan has reported only one polio case, raising hopes that the country is close to eradicating the disease.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last two countries in which polio has not been eliminated.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

What is the JLPT (Japanese Language Proficiency Test)?

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tokyo Vibes: 10 Unforgettable City Pop Tracks for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Sekigahara Battlefield Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Isaki-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Get One Step Closer to Your Fitness Goals with AC Fit Kojimachi Studio

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jul. 31 – Aug. 6

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog