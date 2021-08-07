Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police

A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege.
The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters are charged with attacking police as part of an effort to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.
An attorney for Scott Kevin Fairlamb, a 44-year-old former mixed martial arts fighter who owned Fairlamb Fit gym in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, said prosecutors are seeking a sentencing guideline range of about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years in prison. But the judge isn’t bound by that recommendation.
Later on Friday, the same judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Devlyn Thompson to be jailed in Seattle after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon, a baton. Thompson, 28, of Puyallup, Washington, had been free since his participation in the Capitol riot.
The pleas come less than two weeks after a group of police officers testified at a congressional hearing about their harrowing confrontations with the mob of insurrectionists. Five officers who were at the Capitol that day have died, four of them by suicide. The Justice Department has said that rioters assaulted approximately 140 police officers on Jan. 6. About 80 of them were U.S. Capitol Police officers and about 60 were from the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department.
Fairlamb, whose brother is a U.S. Secret Service agent, was one of the very first people to breach the Capitol after other rioters smashed windows using riot shields and kicked out a locked door, according to federal prosecutors. After leaving the building, Fairlamb harassed a line of police officers, shouting in their faces and blocking their progress through the mob, prosecutors wrote in a court filing.
A video showed him holding a collapsible baton and shouting, and shouting, “What (do) patriots do? We f——— disarm them and then we storm the f——— Capitol!”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Tejpal Chawla said Thompson was on the front lines of the most violent clashes that day, in a tunnel at the Capitol.
“This is one of the largest domestic terrorism events in U.S. history, where a group of individuals attacked the citadel of our constitutional democracy in an effort to overthrow the valid election results of the president of the United States,” Chawla said.
Thomas Durkin, one of Thompson's attorneys, said Jan. 6 was a “horrible, horrible event” but disputed the prosecutor's characterization of the attack.
“I think it's dangerous to start throwing around ‘domestic terrorism’ in circumstances like this,” he said.
U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth set a sentencing date of Sept. 27 for both Thompson and Fairlamb, who has been jailed since his Jan. 22 arrest at his home in Stockholm, New Jersey.
Thompson wasn’t arrested after he was charged last month with one count of assaulting a Metropolitan Police officer. His attorneys said in a court filing that he has autism spectrum disorder. They cited that as a reason for keeping him out of jail while awaiting sentencing.
It wasn't immediately clear what prosecutors estimate the sentencing guidelines should be for Thompson's case.
Fairlamb's lawyer, Harley Breite, said he will ask the judge for a sentence below the government's recommended guidelines.
Fairlamb’s involvement in the riot has “eviscerated large parts of his life,” his attorney said.
“He has lost his business. The mortgage on his home where he lives with his wife is in peril. And he has been publicly disgraced,” Breite said during an interview after Friday’s remote hearing.
Breite said his client wanted to “pay the price for what he had done and then move on with his life.”
“It wasn’t so much about the deal. It was about his desire to own up to what he had done, make himself a better person for the future and move on,” the lawyer added.
Fairlamb pleaded guilty to two counts, obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting a Metropolitan Police Department officer. The counts carry a maximum of more than 20 years in prison.
Another video captured Fairlamb shoving and punching a police officer in the head after he left the Capitol, according to an FBI agent’s affidavit.
“As a former MMA fighter, the defendant was well aware of the injury he could have inflicted on (the officer),” prosecutors wrote. “His actions and words on that day all indicate a specific intent to obstruct a congressional proceeding through fear, intimidation, and violence, including violence against uniformed police officers.”
Fairlamb’s brother was one of the Secret Service agents assigned to protect first lady Michelle Obama, Breite said.
Fairlamb’s social media accounts indicated that he subscribed to the QAnon conspiracy theory and promoted a bogus claim that former President Donald Trump would become the first president of “the new Republic” on March 4, prosecutors wrote. QAnon has centered on the baseless belief that Trump was fighting against a cabal of Satan-worshipping, child sex trafficking cannibals, including “deep state” enemies, prominent Democrats and Hollywood elites.
The rioters believed Trump's lies that he was robbed of a second term because of massive voter fraud nationwide. In fact, claims of massive fraud have been refuted by numerous judges, state election officials and even Trump’s own administration.
On July 27, a House panel investigating the deadly riot heard emotional testimony from four police officers who tried to defend the Capitol when the mob of Trump supporters stormed the building.
At least nine people who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 died during or after the rioting, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who collapsed after he was sprayed by rioters with a chemical irritant. Four other police officers have died by suicide, including two Metropolitan Police officers who were found dead within the past month.
Police shot and killed a woman, Ashli Babbitt, who was part of a group of people trying to beat down the doors of the House chamber. Three other Trump supporters who died had suffered medical emergencies.
More than 560 people have been charged with federal crimes, and authorities are still searching for hundreds more. At least 165 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding officers or Capitol employees, including more than 50 people charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer, the Justice Department said in July.
Fairlamb and Thompson are at least the 32nd and 33rd defendants to plead guilty. Most of the others have pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, including parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
60 Comments
Burning Bush
The security guards in bicycle helmets playing tug-a-war with the demonstrators look like real crack pros.
SuperLib
I think people are just starting to learn about how violent that day really was and what those attackers were really like.
PTownsend
t he subscribed to the QAnon conspiracy theory and promoted a bogus claim that former President Donald Trump
Qanon conspiracy theory and Trump,
But then Kevin McCarthy US House Minority Leader, and Trump sycophant claims the Republican Party has a big tent and welcomes the likes of MTG and other Qanon spouting wacks into his and Trump's QGOP.
Trump's QGOP has attracted lots of white nationalists, some of whom actually believe there are alien reptiles running things including pizza parlors, among other things reasonable recognize is just plain crazy.
Rupert Murdoch and other misinformation spreaders in the US, China, Russia, Iran, Turkey and elsewhere have succeeded in using media of all sorts to convince many Americans their democratic system is bad. Many of these 'Americans' have come to believe anything American is bad. They blindly follow their Messiah Trump and his brand of religion, gladly tithing to him while dodging paying taxes to US governments.
Kentarogaijin
How would you look if you were surrounded by hundreds of aggressive ignorant domestic terrorists Trump fanatics and who are willing to kill anybody for the worship of that clown ??..
u_s__reamer
The Capitol riot was a mini-replay of the more violent 1780 Gordon Riots in England, after which the law imposed draconian sentences: long jail terms, executions for many, but the instigator of the violence, the Scottish Lord Gordon, got off scot-free. History thus gives us a hint of what will not happen to the Republican cheerleaders in both Houses and their rogue ringleader in the WH because when it comes to the workings of political power it's always "plus ça change", innit?
Jsapc
Nice to see you're supporting the police...
Lamilly
Let's not forget 4 police officers who responded to the riot have committed suicide
GdTokyo
Go to Hell. Go straight to Hell. Do not pass go. Do not collect $200.
ulysses
The GOP will probably recommend them for a medal of valor.
donald’s boys who cheer for America to fail, support enemies like Russia in weakening America, will not find anything wrong in a bunch treasonous bigots trying to overthrow democracy!!!
GdTokyo
Oh yes, there WILL be a reckoning.
stormcrow
Traitors, one and all!
GdTokyo
only if you don’t count the pipes and the bear spray. 140 capital police were injured. A mob breached barricades established by law enforcement and committed violent criminal acts. These are the facts and they are not in doubt. We all watched them on live tv.
ReynardFox
Back the Blue, at least until the Orange says not to.
Sal Affist
There have to be consequences for assaulting police who are merely performing their duties. I have heard that in American prisons, inmates who have assaulted or killed police are treated well by other inmates. If that is true, I wonder whether it will be true for these men.
GdTokyo
No, it won’t. I’ll bet they get the same treatment as child molesters. No less than they deserve.
ulysses
The price has to be high, losing a business or his home isn’t enough.
Someone with training in martial arts punching another person is considered as attacking with a dangerous weapon and I hope the sentencing reflects that.
GdTokyo
lincolnman
Welcome to MAGA-world.....
Where one day this pro-Trump violent mob are all patriots saving our democracy....
The next day they are all FBI-trained Antifa and BLM anarchists posing as conservatives....
The next day they are back to being brave soldiers in the fight for freedom....
Then as they all cop a plea to save them from serious jail time by saying they were"duped" by Trump and a victim of "Foxitis" they go back to being Liberal scum...
When we all know they were just a bunch of weak-mined cult members, and their mothers, doing what their cult leader directed them to do...
bass4funk
“prosecutors are seeking a sentencing guideline range of about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years in prison. But the judge isn’t bound by that recommendation.”
So legally, they really can’t go further other than on a trespassing charge and that means since these people that have been detained have been held without being formerly charged have the legal right to sue the Federal government. Watch the lawyers start to line up for a lot of these people once they get out and many will be released because the courts have to legally take their past history into consideration and the vast majority of them don’t have criminal records, so continuing to keep these people for a longer and lengthy sentence without due process will be next to impossible. 3-4 years is not a long time if they even will serve that, realistically and legally they will probably serve less time than that.
GdTokyo
Easy for you to say. You’re not doing it.
ulysses
Long enough for the treatment that awaits them in prison.
Traitors and rapists don’t get treated well in prison!!!
ulysses
There are a lot of scared people in the old administration when they see the sentences get handed out.
A large number of them will get charged, found guilty and sentenced.
That applies to the court clowns like rudy too….
bass4funk
*Absolutely not. The US government cannot detain its own citizens without due process, they can’t overcharge any defended unnecessarily on bogus trumped up charges for any political reasons. Wait until these people are released. You have to be high to think a lawyer wouldn’t be pounding the door of one of these people to defend them in a civil lawsuit, this is why the Feds couldn’t charge them with insurrection, they screened themselves and Pelosi knows this since it was her responsibility to ensure the security of the Capitol and she didn’t do that and she hopes attention stays far away from zeroing on that critical point.*
Look, it was wrong as well as the last 3 long summer months of liberal supporters burning down a police station and defacing and destroying our monuments, all the rioting and looting. I want the police from Minneapolis to testify, funny the Dems don’t want to talk to any cop that endured the horror of last years summer riots, they won’t speak to any border patrol agents that desperately want to ask Congress why they can’t do their jobs. No, the Dems only care about one thing and that’s trying to do whatever they can to ensure Trump doesn’t run and if they can call witnesses and then try again to impeach a former President for the tired and 3rd time, they’re going to try and do it. Democracy be damned, the 4 years of trying to oust a duly elected President was acceptable then it would seem, zero outrage, that’s saving democracy as the Dems called it. Lol
I just can’t wait until these people sue the federal government.
lincolnman
Spend three or four years at Leavenworth and then tell us how easy it was....
And you nailed Trump's likely sentence for tax and insurance fraud - 3-4 years at Rikers Island, sharing a cell with his CEO Weisselberg....
And what do you think of all these "patriots" now pleading Trump "duped them" and they were a victim of "Foxitis"?
Wolfpack
The last rioters to cap off a year of rioting.
SuperLib
My guess is that Trump fans don't support assaults on cops.
But add Trump"s name into the mix, and suddenly beating cops is OK.
Worship your God, and sell yourselves out. It defines Trump fans.
plasticmonkey
Duly impeached, twice. Duly defeated in a secure election in 2020.
You’re making excuses for these capitol “trespassers”.
bass4funk
Will never happen, if Trump engaged in any tax fraud whatsoever, I have zero doubts whatsoever that he would have already been charged, the Dems never waste time on something like that and the fact that he’s not once again….sigh…shows they don’t have a case, so it’s now back to the drawing board and hope they can get something out of the Capitol riots…which they won’t and the clock for the hold on congress ticks aways for the Dems.
With the history of our intelligence agency and When the Federal government leans on you or threatens you to contrive a story, you’ll say anything, that’s one thing our Government is great at. You’re a Trump supporter and held without due process and then you come out saying, “I was duped” ok…lol
Duly acquitted twice, Duly exonerated 3 times
No, I’m not. The problem rests with the Democrats that are desperately making excuses for keeping people not formerly charged. That was their deep political mistake. They know they don’t have a case other than trespassing, if they would have gone with insurrection they would have and more, but they can’t, legally they are out of options
SuperLib
Maybe you, but don't speak for others.
plasticmonkey
By a spineless GOP Senate that was afraid of the same kind of people who on January 6 tried to overturn the results of the election
This is false. Trump was never exonerated.
Keep making excuses for the insurrectionists. You and the rest of the GOP have sold your political future to these scumbags and their deranged cult leader. You’ll drag the whole country into the toilet for the sake of nothing.
ArtistAtLarge
They were not rioters, they were insurrectionists. And at last count, 600+ of them have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to the insurrection.
GdTokyo
Thats interesting. I Can’t wait till their bs slap suits are laughed out of court. Perhaps they will be ordered to court costs as well.
Blacklabel
and until they have been charged, you cant call them that. sorry.
Reckless
Unfortunately I think 3 Capitol police officers committed suicide. This was a significant. Had proper institutions not been in place the then current president was inviting a dictatorship. Personally I would have preferred the police to have been much more forceful and using weapons to stop the hooligans. It was a total disgrace and the last president can never be trusted.
GdTokyo
I can call them anything I wish, thank you very much. Insurrectionists, domestic terrorists, Cultists and a whole lot of words not permitted here.
Blacklabel
you can call them anything you want.....once your narrative isn’t based on truth or accuracy.
as no one has been charged with (much less convicted of) any of those it’s simply untruthful and inaccurate to call them such.
good to know you don’t mind to say anything you want, true or not, to push the partisan narrative.
Pakman
AN out of control country.
GdTokyo
Thats the thing. I have video. I have evidence. The fbi has text messages. You have “the internet “. They’re insurrectionists and we all know it.
Blacklabel
Then charge them with insurrection.
until then, it’s not.
starpunk
He should not only lose his business but he is disgraced and he did it to himself. His wife should divorce him because he disgraced her too. He is a TRAITOR, nothing less. As for paying ther price he should pay the full penalty for treason, terrorism, insurrection, etc. 'Getting on with his life'? Not so fast. Do the crimes, do the time. With a little luck he'll have years, even decades in prison - maybe even life.
'Getting on with his life'? He's in no position to have any say in that matter. After that treasonous stunt he doesn't have the right to say anything at all. He needs to shut up and face the consequences because he and his cohorts are all traitors.
SuperLib
Cool. I call them traitors.
And those traitors will pay for their crimes. Watching that will be a big, delicious, chocolate cake.
But with cakes come the crumbs. Which crumb are you fighting for? Vocabulary?
Your boys will he put in cages where they belong. The good news for them is that your God, Trump, won't miss a single stroke of golf.
Another crumb of victory. But damn, that cake tastes good.
Enjoy your crumbs.
ulysses
These idiots don’t have the money to sue, they’ve given their money to donald, who is using it to pay off his loans!!!
It’ll be fun to watch these traitorous bigots declare bankruptcy one after another, rudy will be dodo quite soon!!!!
ulysses
These guys are just low level guys, low in terms of intelligence as well as power.
Insurrection charges are for their leaders, the ones who promised to March with them but went back to hide in the WH bunker.
Jimizo
Imagine believing Trump’s claim that the election was fraudulent and the result was going to be overturned.
Hysterical morons.
lincolnman
Your words, you said "it's not that long". How do you know - you served time?
How do you know? Do you know what Weisselberg has told the Prosecutors? I also remember you had zero doubts that Trump would win in a landslide and Georgia wouldn't turn Blue... You're track record of predictions is about the same as Trump's election court challenges...
What? These strong, pro-Trump patriots all went weak and folded? Gave up and tossed their leader under the bus when put under a little pressure? You sure don't think very highly of them...and you're right...
bass4funk
Neither do you, but more importantly, the Federal government can’t just do what it wants dismiss the rights of all American citizens.
They don’t need to, their cases are so strong a lot of these lawyers will take their case Pro bono.
That probably won’t happen especially with the legal representation they’ll be getting.
Jsapc
If you're joking, that's hilarious. If you're not joking... it's even more hilarious! :'D
Jsapc
Even Donald Trump struggles to find competent lawyers to represent himself, and you think the insurrectionists who violenttly invaded the Capitol building in order to hang Mike Pence and change the results of a lawful election are going to get lawyers who will happily work pro bono??? Aw god that's comedy gold :'D
zichi
Capitol Breach Cases
Below is a list of defendants charged in federal court in the District of Columbia related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases
Many serious charges. Not just trespass has claimed by some.
The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building and committed various other alleged criminal violations, such as destruction of property, assaulting law enforcement personnel, targeting members of the media for assault, and other unlawful conduct, on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/capitol-violence
bass4funk
Well, his case is different, Soros backed and the 2nd District will use the best lawyers in the nation to try and get Trump on whatever bogus issues they can and Trump can do the same, so he should find the absolute best.
I believe that as much as I believe Ted Cruz wanted to kill AOC.
But it was ok for the Dems to try and do it the last 4 years?
ulysses
Even low intelligence lawyers like Sydney won’t touch them with a barge pole, and pro bono, ROFL.
Sure, like the one rudy is getting. He is close to bankruptcy now because no one wants to be tainted by his clown show.
ulysses
The traitorous insurrectionists hoping to get money from donald should remember, that donald has around $100 million but owes $400 million to his lenders in personally guaranteed loans.
With his businesses collapsing, daughter estranged, sons scared into addiction, he’ll need all that money and more just to stay out of prison.
Their only hope is to sue donald and try to get some of that $100 million before it goes to his lenders.
bass4funk
As if she were the only lawyer in the US.
She and half of the Dems serving are lawyers, they are all rich, so they must be doing something right, I think they're low intelligent, but they all know how to make that money, they just don't want you making it or to have a choice, but they want theirs.
You would have no way of knowing this.
Dems are just angry that Biden's own DOJ can't charge the trespassers with nothing else but trespassing.
ulysses
For donald she might be the only one.
Are you calling me a liar??? You know it’s against the JT rules.
I suggest reading the article before posting such stuff.
Joeintokyo
"The comical exhibitionists"
Fixed it for ya.
TorafusuTorasan
Oh yeah, the pro bono lawyers are all lining up for the chance to work in exchange for. . . a box of dusty, slightly scratched U2 albums? That is a serious payday for the average pro Bono or pro Edge attorney. Better not be any Kajagagoober trash hidden in there though.
bass4funk
How would you know they would get lengthy prison sentences, I know they won't because if they could have charged them with insurrection they would have in a second and they can't therefore, these people will never get anything over 4 and since most don't have a record, they might not even serve the full sentence.
I had also zero doubts that the Dems would get the Senate to convict and remove the former President and the Dems tried...twice and failed....miserably.
It's not blue, only Atlanta
No, they're pretty spot on. 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2022 and at the moment 2024 doesn't look that promising for Joe and if something happens to him and Harris runs, even Rand Paul could beat her and the Dems know this and pray the man makes it until then and I don't blame them on that.
Little pressure, our government that made Khalid Sheik Muhammad cower like an infant denouncing Islamic radicalism? Little pressure. As a father, if the Federal government can use your kids as a wedge, they will with a little pressure, you be singing all day and begging to sign any paper.
bass4funk
Why would he. The neighbor went on his property and attacked him, thankfully he was charged and has a record.
If Pelosi is afraid of Harris becoming President as well as her staff and other Democrats, yeah, Paul could beat her. Anyway, let this farce proceed and lock these guys up and these guys could get their criminal records expunged in 8 years, now if it were an insurrection charge, they would be screwed. Too bad for the Dems.
Funny how Dems are quiet about one of their own belonging to an exclusive all whites club and defending his membership in it. No mention there. Dems are quiet when it comes to their bigots. Being a liberal bigot is different than being a conservative bigot. Lol
Jsapc
What does this word jumble even mean? Is there a translator around?
So you don't believe the insurrectionnists were yelling "HANG MIKE PENCE" and built actual gallows in front of the Capitol? So you don't believe in reality, is what you're telling us.
Remind me again, at what point did "the dems" violently invade the Capitol building to stop the confirmation process of the next president? You really seem confused. Is it the heat, maybe?
ulysses
Paul has a habit of getting beaten up, both in fights and arguments. Humiliation might be his thing.
Not funny how the right wing lunatics support bigots, rapists and pedophiles.