Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President of the European Council, Donald Tusk (R) welcomes Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj prior to a meeting in Brussels on May 13, 2019. Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's offensive against Tripoli represents a threat to international peace, the EU warned Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Haftar's Libya offensive threatens international peace: EU

0 Comments
By OLIVIER HOSLET
BRUSSELS

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's offensive against Tripoli represents a threat to international peace, the EU warned Monday.

The bloc called for all sides in the Libyan conflict to put down their arms and to commit to U.N. talks, though the month-long assault on the capital shows little sign of ending.

EU foreign ministers had earlier held talks on the crisis, which deepened dramatically last month when Haftar, whose Libyan National Army (LNA) holds the east of the country, launched a bid to seize Tripoli, seat of the U.N.-recognized government.

"The LNA military attack on Tripoli and the subsequent escalation in and around the capital constitutes a threat to international peace and security and further threatens the stability of Libya," EU members said in a statement.

"Furthermore, it enhances the risk of increased terrorist threat across the country."

The statement, issued after EU ministers met the U.N.-recognized prime minister, Fayez al-Sarraj, also voiced concern about the "impact on migration flows" the fighting was having.

Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed veteran dictator Moammar Gadhafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants desperate to reach Europe.

Around 60 migrants died on the weekend when their boat capsized in the Mediterranean after leaving Libya for Italy.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Tweet of the Week #30

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 11-12

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Japanese Spring Recipe: Steamed Rice With Bamboo Shoots (Takenoko Gohan)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Families

10 Mother’s Day Gift Ideas To Spoil Mom This Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Yoyogi

GaijinPot Travel

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

LGBT

Climb

GaijinPot Travel