world

Haitian woman dies in ICE custody in Florida

WASHINGTON

A Haitian woman died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Florida last week, the agency said on Tuesday.

The death of Marie Ange Blaise, 44, who was pronounced dead by medical professionals at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Friday, is under investigation, according to ICE.

ICE said it has notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other agencies of Blaise's death. It said it also provided email notification to the Haitian Consulate in Miami.

Blaise, who entered the United States at an unknown date and place, encountered U.S. Customs and Border Protection while attempting to board a flight to North Carolina from the U.S. Virgin Islands in February, according to ICE.

CBP later issued a notice of expedited removal for Blaise, ICE said. It added that she was transferred to its custody from CBP at a staging facility in Puerto Rico.

Blaise was detained at a correctional facility in Louisiana before ultimately being transferred to Florida, where she died, according to the immigration agency.

The Broward Transitional Center where Blaise was pronounced dead is operated by Geo Group Inc under a contract awarded by ICE. Geo's website describes it as a "transitional center for short-term non-criminal and low security detainees."

