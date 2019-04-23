Half of Americans back stronger role of religion in society

Around half of Americans favor religion playing a greater role in U.S. society, while 18 percent oppose that idea, according to a Pew Research Center study published Monday.
Despite there being a separation of church and state, religion plays a significant part in daily US life: the president traditionally is sworn in using a Bible, while "In God We Trust" is printed on bank notes.
France, Sweden and the Netherlands, meanwhile, posted almost opposite results: 47 percent, 51 percent and 45 percent respectively were opposed to religion playing a key role in society.
Among the 27 countries surveyed in 2018, France (20 percent) and Japan (15 percent) were the countries with the lowest proportion of citizens favoring strengthening religion's role in society.
Indonesia (85 percent), Kenya (74 percent) and Tunisia (69 percent) came out as the countries most in favor of a bigger place for religion.
The study did not make a distinction between different religions.
In the U.S., the proportion rose to 61 percent among people aged 50 and over, but dropped to 39 percent among 18 to 29-year-olds.
The study was carried out with a representative sample of at least 1,000 people in each country.© 2019 AFP
2 Comments
Login to comment
Toasted Heretic
Just what the world needs, more religious interference. Practice whatever religion you like but don't let it dictate to the rest of us.
Cricky
I agree but my post was deleted. Gods are just not on my side I guess.
cracaphat
That would be a mistake.In the name of "God" too many people have been killed throughout history and just the other day on Easter Sunday. Just scrap religion altogether and witness the difference.
Toasted Heretic
The world's most deadliest, destructive, delusional and divisive concept is responsible for the deaths of millions over the centuries. How on earth can this concept be defended and indeed, promoted?
Cricky
And quite a few more back fully automatic weapons, neither benefit society in any way. So I'd discount their opinion. Unless I was wearing waders, a bullet proof vest, and a pocket full of stones. I believe someone one once said turn the other cheek...well that's worked out well.
Kaerimashita
A bit silly. what "religion"? There are multiple religious communities in the US, many of them with widely divergent views. Which one do the 50% want to have a stronger role?