Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US presidents are traditionally sworn into office with their left hand placed on a copy of the Bible Photo: AFP/File
world

Half of Americans back stronger role of religion in society

2 Comments
By Mark RALSTON
NEW YORK

Around half of Americans favor religion playing a greater role in U.S. society, while 18 percent oppose that idea, according to a Pew Research Center study published Monday.

Despite there being a separation of church and state, religion plays a significant part in daily US life: the president traditionally is sworn in using a Bible, while "In God We Trust" is printed on bank notes.

France, Sweden and the Netherlands, meanwhile, posted almost opposite results: 47 percent, 51 percent and 45 percent respectively were opposed to religion playing a key role in society.

Among the 27 countries surveyed in 2018, France (20 percent) and Japan (15 percent) were the countries with the lowest proportion of citizens favoring strengthening religion's role in society.

Indonesia (85 percent), Kenya (74 percent) and Tunisia (69 percent) came out as the countries most in favor of a bigger place for religion.

The study did not make a distinction between different religions.

In the U.S., the proportion rose to 61 percent among people aged 50 and over, but dropped to 39 percent among 18 to 29-year-olds.

The study was carried out with a representative sample of at least 1,000 people in each country.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Just what the world needs, more religious interference. Practice whatever religion you like but don't let it dictate to the rest of us.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

I agree but my post was deleted. Gods are just not on my side I guess.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Around half of Americans favor religion playing a greater role in U.S. society, while 18 percent oppose that idea,

That would be a mistake.In the name of "God" too many people have been killed throughout history and just the other day on Easter Sunday. Just scrap religion altogether and witness the difference.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The world's most deadliest, destructive, delusional and divisive concept is responsible for the deaths of millions over the centuries. How on earth can this concept be defended and indeed, promoted?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And quite a few more back fully automatic weapons, neither benefit society in any way. So I'd discount their opinion. Unless I was wearing waders, a bullet proof vest, and a pocket full of stones. I believe someone one once said turn the other cheek...well that's worked out well.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A bit silly.  what "religion"?  There are multiple religious communities in the US, many of them with widely divergent views.  Which one do the 50% want to have a stronger role?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

LGBT

5 Things You Should Know About Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2019

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Travel

Ultimate Guide to the Most Popular Japan Art Festival: Setouchi Triennale

GaijinPot Blog

Japan’s Noisy But Entertaining Local Elections Are Finally Over

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Wants To Take A Two Year Break … And Then Marry Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

Watch To Understand The Fashion Trends That Defined The Heisei Era

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE