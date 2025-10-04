 Japan Today
Palestinians flee northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south
Displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation in the central Gaza Strip, October 1, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa Image: Reuters/Mahmoud Issa
world

Hamas agrees to some of Trump's plan but seeks negotiations

3 Comments
By Nidal al-Mughrabi
CAIRO

Hamas said on Friday it would agree to some aspects of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza war, including releasing hostages and handing over administration of the enclave, but that it would seek negotiations over many of its other terms.

In a copy of the statement seen by Reuters, Hamas issued its response to Trump's 20-point plan after the U.S. president gave the Palestinian militant group until Sunday to accept or reject the proposal. Trump has not said whether the terms would be subject to negotiation, as Hamas is seeking.

Notably, Hamas did not say whether it would agree to a stipulation that it disarm, a demand by Israel and the U.S. that it has previously rejected.

In its statement, Hamas said it "appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, (and) the immediate entry of aid," among other terms.

It said it was announcing its "approval of releasing all occupation prisoners — both living and remains — according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange."

But Hamas added: "In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details."

The group said it was ready "to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hamas' response to the proposal, which is backed by Israel as well as Arab and European powers.

Trump's plan specifies an immediate ceasefire, an exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the introduction of a transitional government led by an international body.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hamas isn't going to disarm. They would be stupid to do that.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What is the actual guarantee that occupier will agree and respect that agreement?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Hamas need to be airlifted out, with guarantee of temporary immunity, to somewhere with a Sunni majority government.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

