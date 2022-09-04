Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: General view of Gaza city
General view of Gaza city Photo: Reuters/MOHAMMED SALEM
world

Hamas authorities execute five Palestinians in Gaza

0 Comments
GAZA

Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the Interior Ministry said.

The dawn executions, by hanging or firing squad, were the first in the Palestinian territories since 2017. Past cases of capital punishment being carried out in Gaza have drawn criticism from human rights groups.

The ministry statement did not provide full names for any of the condemned men. It said three had been convicted of murder. The two convicted spies, aged 44 and 54, had given Israel information that led to the killing of Palestinians, it said.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office, which oversees the country's intelligence services, declined comment.

"The execution was carried out after the conclusion of all legal procedures. The rulings had been final, with implementation mandatory, after all of the convicted were accorded full rights to defend themselves," the statement said.

Reuters could not immediately corroborate this.

Palestinian and international human rights groups have condemned the death penalty and urged Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-government in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, to end the practice.

Palestinian law says President Mahmoud Abbas has final word on whether executions can be carried out. But he has no effective rule in Gaza.

Since Islamist Hamas seized control of Gaza from Abbas in 2007, its courts have sentenced dozens of Palestinians to death, and have executed 27 so far, according to human rights groups.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog