Shooting incident at Bondi Beach
Police officers gather at the scene of a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, December 14, 2025. REUTERS/Izhar Khan Image: Reuters/Izhar Khan
world

Hanukkah security ramped up around the world after Bondi shootings

By Friederike Heine
BERLIN

Major cities including Berlin, London and New York stepped up security around Hanukkah events on Sunday following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration ‌at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Berlin police said they were ramping up measures around the German capital's Brandenburg Gate, where a large electric menorah is being lit to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

"We have long planned ⁠comprehensive security for tonight's Hanukkah event at the Brandenburg Gate - in light ‍of the events in Sydney, we will further intensify our measures ‍and maintain a strong ‍police presence there," a spokesperson said on X.

Meanwhile, New York Mayor Eric Adams said ⁠on X that extra protection was being deployed for Hanukkah celebrations and synagogues in New York City.

"We will continue to ensure the Jewish ​community can celebrate the holiday in safety — including at public Menorah lightings across the city. Let us pray for the injured and stand together against hatred," Adams said.

In Warsaw's main synagogue, armed security was doubled for its Sunday evening event.

Polish police also said they had decided to ramp up security.

"Due to the geopolitical situation and the ⁠attack in Sydney, we are strengthening preventive measures around diplomatic missions and places of worship," a press officer for Poland's National Police Headquarters told Reuters in a text message.

The officer specified this meant "intensified preventive measures in the area of ​​diplomatic and consular missions, religious sites and other institutions related to Israel and Palestine."

The event at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate will also include a prayer for the victims of Sydney's Bondi Beach shooting, which left at least 16 people dead in what Australian officials described as a targeted antisemitic attack.

Germany has long followed a policy of special responsibility for Jews and for Israel, known as the Staatsraeson, due to the legacy of the Nazi Holocaust.

Security measures at synagogues and other Jewish institutions are the norm in Berlin, but a police spokesperson said ​these would be ramped up for the Hanukkah period.

London's Metropolitan Police said it had also increased security, but did not want to give details.

"While there is no information ⁠to suggest any link between the attack in Sydney and the threat level in London, this morning we are stepping up our police presence, carrying out additional community patrols and engaging with the Jewish community to understand ‍what more we can do in the coming hours and days," it said in ‌a statement.

France's Interior Minister Laurent Nunez ‌asked local authorities to reinforce security around Jewish ‍places of worship during the December 14 to 22 period, a spokesperson for the minister said.

Nunez called for ‌increased deployment of security forces, with particular vigilance around religious services ‍and gatherings that draw large crowds, especially when they take place in public spaces, the spokesperson added.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

