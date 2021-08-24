Harris accuses China of intimidation in disputed seas

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris accused Beijing on Tuesday of intimidation in hotly disputed waters as she sought to rally Asian allies against China and shore up U.S. credibility in the wake of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Her comments in Singapore came as Washington seeks to reset relations in Asia after the turbulent Donald Trump era and build a bulwark against the rising might of Beijing.
But her trip to the region, which also includes a stop in Vietnam, comes as Washington faces fresh questions over its dependability amid the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and Taliban takeover.
In a speech laying out her administration's foreign policy goals, Harris reiterated that Washington had "enduring commitments" in Asia -- and took aim at China.
"Beijing continues to coerce, to intimidate and to make claims to the vast majority of the South China Sea," she said. "Beijing's actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations. The United States stands with our allies and partners in the face of these threats."
China claims almost all of the resource-rich sea, through which trillions of dollars in shipping trade passes annually, with competing claims from four Southeast Asian states as well as Taiwan.
Beijing has been accused of deploying a range of military hardware including anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles there, and ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that declared its historical claim over most of the waters to be without basis.
Tensions have escalated in recent months between Beijing and rival claimants.
Manila was angered after hundreds of Chinese boats were spotted inside the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone, while Malaysia scrambled fighter jets to intercept Chinese military aircraft that appeared off its coast.
Harris is the latest top official from President Joe Biden's administration to visit the region. On a trip to Singapore last month, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin also strongly criticized China's sea claims.
But the Afghan crisis and doubts about U.S. credibility are casting a long shadow over Harris's visit.
In Tuesday's speech, she defended Biden's decision to push ahead with the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan as "courageous and right" and reiterated U.S. officials were "laser-focused" on the chaotic evacuation from Kabul airport.
She will hold talks later Tuesday with business leaders in Singapore on supply chain issues, including the global microchip shortage, before heading to Hanoi.© 2021 AFP
7 Comments
Kaerimashita
She should have giggled maniacally after saying this - would have put the fear of God into Xi and his minions.
Droll Quarry
Why was the contested Japanese islands left out of the mix?
EvilBuddha
Interesting that US can elect a President from a minority ethnicity but Singapore will never do that even if the majority of Singaporeans prefer him over the puppets that PAP keep churning out to keep the seat warm for Lee Hsien Loong's son.
As far as the SCS issue is concerned, it is interesting to read the comments of Singaporeans many of whom have sympathies with China inspite of the fact that China's dubious claims in the SCS will have an impact on Singapore's status as a logistic hub and one of the worlds busiest ports.
Bungle
Blood is thicker than water, and promoting people from within one's own "tribe" cements your power base. "Diversity and inclusivity" is an oxymoron.
Reckless
Biden is reminding me more and more of Jimmy Carter.
WilliB
Harris can "accuse" the CCP in some speech in Singapore, but the fact is that if you read the CCP mouthpiece "Global Times", you will see that the CCP is in fact gloating about the weakness and incompetence of the Biden administration.
Burning Bush
About 20,000 miles from the US mainland.
Who’s really the war monger?
Bungle
Er, yes, we did get the memo, thanks.
As has U.S. foreign policy since 1945...
After the recent Afghan debacle? Ha, ha, ha.
I mean, cackle.
Peter14
Kamala Harris is correct in her description of events in the South China sea and that CCP is responsible for both theft of territory and ignoring the laws based norm simply because they are in the wrong and continue to deny that.
The Chinese threat to peace in the South China sea is ongoing and building. They have no rights there other than free passage the same as all maritime nations have.
China needs to leave the area and become a good global citizen rather than a bully that cry's when it does not get it's way.