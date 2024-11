FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2024 and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024 are seen in a combination of file photographs. REUTERS/Marco Bello, Jeenah Moon/File Photo

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris called Donald Trump on Wednesday to congratulate the Republican leader on his U.S. presidential election win, two aides to Harris said.

Harris, who is scheduled to make public remarks later on Wednesday, also "discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans," a senior Harris aide said.

