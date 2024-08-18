 Japan Today
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
world

Harris campaign reserves $370 mil in ads after Labor Day, including battleground state push

WASHINGTON

Vice President Kamala Harris ' campaign says it is reserving $370 million in advertising to run between Labor Day and Election Day.

In a memo Saturday, the Harris-Walz campaign said the fall advertising push will include $170 million in television reservations running for nine weeks, starting Sept. 3, in battleground states. It also includes more than $200 million in digital reservations on platforms such as Hulu, Roku and YouTube.

That does not include spending on ads on social media or search services.

Former President Donald Trump 's campaign has only reserved advertising time after Labor Day in two states, the battlegrounds of Pennsylvania and Georgia, according to data from the media tracking firm AdImpact.

Quentin Fulks and Rob Flaherty, deputy campaign manager for the Democratic candidates, said in their memo that the television ads they were reserving included spots around high-viewership moments such as major sporting events and season premieres.

It also included daytime reservations on Fox News Channel, where the campaign believes they can reach an audience of conservative-leaning independents who had supported former GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley over Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

Ad reservations can allow candidates and campaigns to lock in rates before they go up as dates come closer.

if i were doing the ads, i'd just run clips of trump saying all the whacky stuff he does - incoherent rambling, schoolyard taunts, childish name calling, ridiculous answer.

then maybe at the end say that if your grandpa was like this, you'd take away his car keys.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

