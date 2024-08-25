 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Election 2024 DNC Photo Gallery
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on the final day of the Democratic National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
world

Harris campaign says it raised $540 million and saw a surge of donations during convention

0 Comments
By AAMER MADHANI

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign says it has now raised $540 million for its election battle against Republican nominee former President Donald Trump.

The campaign has had no problems getting supporters to open their wallets since President Joe Biden announced on July 21 he was ending his campaign and quickly endorsed Harris. The campaign said it saw a surge of donations during last week's Democratic National Convention in Chicago where Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, accepted their nominations.

“Just before Vice President Harris’ acceptance speech Thursday night, we officially crossed the $500 million mark," campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote in a memo released by the campaign on Sunday. "Immediately after her speech, we saw our best fundraising hour since launch day.”

Trump has also proven to be a formidable fundraiser, but appears to be outpaced in her month-old campaign. Trump's campaign and its related affiliates announced earlier this month that they had raised $138.7 million in July — less than what Harris took in during her White House bid’s opening week. Trump’s campaign reported $327 million in cash on hand at the start of August.

The Harris fundraising totals were raised by Harris for President, the Democratic National Committee, and joint fundraising committees.

O'Malley Dillon said that nearly a third of contributions during convention week came from first-time contributors. About one-fifth of those first-time contributors were young voters and two-thirds were women, groups that the campaign sees as critical constituencies that Harris needs to turn out to win in November.

The Harris campaign says it has also seen a surge in volunteer support for the vice president. During convention week, supporters signed up for nearly 200,000 volunteer shifts to help the campaign.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

0 Comments
Login to comment

The Harris campaign says it has also seen a surge in volunteer support for the vice president. During convention week, supporters signed up for nearly 200,000 volunteer shifts to help the campaign.

So much for the honeymoon period. The momentum is showing no signs of slowing…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Airvisa: Simplifying Online Visa Renewals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yohtaka Andon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Win a 2-Night VIP Stay at The Hilton Niseko Village in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

etSETOra Vintage Train

GaijinPot Travel

10 Ways Kinosaki Onsen Makes The Best Girl’s Trip

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Sexism and Culture: Japan’s Obsession With Kawaii

Savvy Tokyo

Omagari Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Okinawa Zento Eisa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

What is the Worst Train Station in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Families

Savvy Tokyo