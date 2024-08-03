Harris secures enough Democratic delegate votes to be party's nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris had secured enough votes from Democratic delegates to officially be the party’s nominee for president, Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison said Friday.
The online voting process doesn’t end until Monday, but the campaign marked the moment when she crossed the threshold to have the majority of delegates’ votes.
Harris is poised to be the first woman of color at the top of a major party’s ticket.
“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee," Harris said on a call with supporters.
Harrison said “we will rally around Vice President Kamala Harris and demonstrate the strength of our party” during its convention in Chicago later this month.
Democrats have pushed ahead with a virtual vote to nominate Harris, nearing the culmination of a turbulent process that was upended by President Joe Biden’s decision not to seek reelection.
Delegates to the Democratic National Convention began voting via secure email on Thursday, and the voting will remain open until Monday evening. Harris has not yet chosen her running mate, and she's expected to interview candidates over the weekend.
The formal nomination is expected to be finalized by Aug. 7 even though the party's convention in Chicago isn't scheduled to begin for more than two more weeks. Democratic officials have said the accelerated timeline was necessary because of an Aug. 7 deadline to ensure candidates appear on the Ohio ballot.
Harris was endorsed by Biden shortly after he dropped out of the race, catapulting her to the forefront of the campaign to beat Republican nominee Donald Trump. No other major candidate challenged Harris for the nomination, and she was the only choice for delegates under party rules that required pledges of support from at least 300 delegates, with no more than 50 signatures from any one delegation.
Any delegate who wants to vote for someone other than Harris will be tallied as "present."
Democrats still plan a state-by-state roll call during the convention, the traditional way that a nominee is chosen. However, that will be purely ceremonial because of the online voting.
The party insists it has to have its nominee in place before its convention opens in Chicago on Aug. 19 to make sure it meets ballot access deadlines in Ohio — an argument that the state’s Republicans dispute.
Ohio state lawmakers have since changed the deadline, but the modification doesn't take effect until Sept. 1. Democratic attorneys warn that waiting until after the initial deadline to determine a presidential nominee could prompt legal challenge.
Banthu
She didn't even get a single delegate in 2020.
But she was chosen to the Biden's VP to meet the DEI quota.
Biden is a old white male, and the Dems are all about optics, so they chose her to appease the identity politics wing of their party.
zibala
Poor Democrats who voted for Biden in the primary end up with this.
sakurasuki
It doesn't mean that she'll win in November 2024, more people will decide during that day.
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/approval/kamala-harris/
wallace
zibala
Must be so disappointing for you.
GuruMick
Anyone but "The Orange Man " would be OK by me and billions of others.
Even sharks attacking electric powered boats dont understand what Trump means.
dagon
It s a good pic and shows Democrats can tap into a populist aesthetic as well as MAGA. Congrats.
Trump should be worried. His attacks against Harris are landing horribly and only resonating with hardcore MAGA.
Because they are racist.
Harris was never someone I had any hope in, she was a tough on victimless crimes prosecutor and straight up supporter of the neo-liberal agenda.
The duopoly is what it is though and hopefully Kamala's father can imbue her with some class consciousness.
One can always hope.
bass4funk
Bingo!
No one said, they couldn't, however, how does that translate into policy
He doesn't but with her record she does. Just running on Trump is bad and abortion is just not remotely close enough to push her over the top.
So if you hate Trump you are racist? Or are you saying only Whites can be racist? Wouldn't you think that thought in itself is racist?
Many still don't
Nothing wrong with hope.
PTownsend
Party rules, so those that want to claim "DEI" and other bigoted insults from Trump's Cult/Klan, need to accept that it wasn't their GOP, a party controlled by the anti-democracy tech bros and their fellow anti-democracy billionaires from around the globe making this decision. As similar as the Republican and Democratic Parties are (agree with the poster calling the US a 'duopoly', one party does not have to be exactly the same as the other). The GOP want to limit the roles 'others' can have, and their old don wants to shame them (see his many name calling attacks) and even set up detention camps for some 'others', whereas the Dems want to have most citizens across the spectrum included in a wide range of roles.
>
Blacklabel
Enough votes from the “delegates” but zero votes from the people.
wallace
zibala
Must be so disappointing for you.
I will be voting in November.
ulysses
The meltdown that donald had yesterday had nothing to do with VP Kamala Harris securing the votes, it was just a normal meltdown.
People say donald is running scared he picked up a weirdo for VP and will lose and go to prison!!!
Who do these people think they are!!!
Bob Fosse
No.
No.
No.
Any more simple questions?
ulysses
Very true sir, we billionaires care for the people!
bass4funk
Nothing insulting about it
So that means that you won't vote for any Democrat?
Very true.
No, they want to expand them, there i fixed that one for you.
So if the Dems try to shame Trump it's ok, but when it's the other way around it is just bad.
As do the GOP.
bass4funk
I wouldn't call that democracy exactly.
zibala
Reminds me of a Monty Python film.
Any guesses to which one?.
ulysses
Me too, we should look at Russia to understand what democracy is and the honorable donald agrees!
bass4funk
Good to know
Ok, I'll mark and remember that, hold you up to it.
Bob Fosse
Talking of simple. Saying this is an issue only for Americans is idiotic.
It would make sense only if America were unimportant globally, which is clearly incorrect.
Weird.
plasticmonkey
Shaming a candidate for something they did is fine.
Shaming a candidate for their racial or ethnic background (or their name) is NOT fine.