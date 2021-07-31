Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a meeting with women leaders on voting rights in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
world

Harris to visit Singapore, Vietnam, focus on economic ties

3 Comments
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Singapore and Vietnam next month on a trip focused on strengthening economic ties and celebrating America’s cultural connection with the Indo-Pacific region.

It will be Harris' first overseas travel and second foreign trip, after she visited Guatemala and Mexico in June as part of her role leading diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration to the United States. And it will be the first time a U.S. vice president has visited Vietnam.

Harris will be the highest-ranking official from President Joe Biden's administration to visit Asia. Her visit comes as the administration is working to counter China’s influence in the region and globally.

According to chief Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders, Harris will meet with the leaders of Singapore and Vietnam to discuss regional security, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris have made it a top priority to rebuild our global partnerships and keep our nation secure, and this upcoming visit continues that work — deepening our engagement in Southeast Asia," Sanders said Friday, adding that Harris would be “the first vice president to ever visit Vietnam.”

The Biden administration has placed an emphasis on strengthening diplomatic ties with nations in the Indo-Pacific region to push back against China. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting the region this week, with a focus on offering support for Southeast Asian nations embroiled in territorial rifts with China.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

It will be Harris' first overseas travel and second foreign trip, after she visited Guatemala and Mexico in June as part of her role leading diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration to the United States. And it will be the first time a U.S. vice president has visited Vietnam.

What? Lol! She never was even close to the border, but more importantly, how and what can she achieve in strengthening economic ties and celebrating America’s cultural connection with the Indo-Pacific region. I’m definitely curious about this.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

"celebrating America’s cultural connection with the Indo-Pacific region."

Well Harris is a half-Tamil and Singapore has a substantial Tamil population. This is the only vague connection I see here.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It will be Harris' first overseas travel and second foreign trip, after she visited Guatemala and Mexico in June as part of her role leading diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration to the United States. And it will be the first time a U.S. vice president has visited Vietnam.

After an embarrassing Harris performance in Guatemala, looking forward to more entertainment in Asia.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Preparing For Japan’s Yukata Season

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 26-August 1

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: Quick Fixes From The Pharmacy

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

How to Watch The 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan in 2021

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Stretch Your Yen: Budget Tips for Women Working in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #141: Brace Yourself, Summer is Coming

GaijinPot Blog

10 Useful Everyday Japanese Beauty Products

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Staying Afloat in Tohoku: 5 Fun Boat Rides

GaijinPot Blog