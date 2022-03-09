Harris trip to Poland takes a turn over jets for Ukraine

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’ll be parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.
The Polish government on Tuesday came out with a plan to transfer its Russian-made fighter planes to a U.S. military base in Germany, with the expectation that the planes would then be handed over to Ukrainian pilots trying to fend off Russian forces. In turn, the U.S. would supply Poland with U.S.-made jets with “corresponding capabilities.”
But the Poles didn’t run that idea past the Biden administration before going public with it, and the Pentagon quickly dismissed the idea as “not tenable.”
It was a rare moment of disharmony in what has been a largely united effort by NATO allies to assist Ukraine without getting embroiled in a wider war with Russia.
And it meant Harris was flying into fractious terrain Wednesday as she opens a two-day visit to Poland and Romania and tries to patch things up.
“This fighter jet situation is a messy deal, and Harris will have to go there and smooth things out,” said Daniel Fried, who served as U.S. ambassador Poland for President Bill Clinton and was a senior adviser in the George W. Bush and Obama administrations. “There’s plenty of discussion on the way ahead that needs to be had with the Poles that is better to have in an in-person conversation.”
Biden has applauded Poland and other eastern European countries for stepping up in the midst of what’s become an enormous humanitarian crisis that is only growing. Some 2 million people have fled Ukraine and more than half of the refugees have arrived in Poland.
Biden on Tuesday said he was committed to helping Ukraine’s neighbors bear some of the financial pain of assisting refugees. He previously deployed 4,700 additional U.S. troops to Poland to bolster the defense of the eastern flank NATO ally.
“I’ve made it clear that the United States will share in the responsibility of caring for the refugees so the costs do not fall entirely on the European countries bordering Ukraine,” said Biden. He is looking to Congress to pass a $14 billion aid package to assist Ukraine and its eastern European allies.
Hours after Biden spoke, Poland blindsided the White House with its proposal.
Victoria Nuland, undersecretary of state for political affairs, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that she saw the Polish government’s announcement as she was driving to Capitol Hill to testify.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. called it “curious” for Poland to announce its plan “without alerting us first.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken did say on Sunday that the U.S. was working with Poland on plans to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, and to “backfill” Poland’s needs. The Polish government, however, made clear that it would not send its fighter jets directly to Ukraine or allow its airports to be used.
And Poland’s idea of transferring its MiGs to the U.S. did not come up during the talks with Blinken, according to a U.S. official familiar with the talks.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the delicate matter, said White House officials did not think the proposal would easily solve logistical challenges of providing aircraft to Ukraine and questioned the logic of transferring the planes to a major NATO base in Germany only to move them back to eastern Europe.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been pleading for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine or provide Ukraine with fighter jets. NATO has nixed the no-fly zone idea, saying such a move would lead to the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II and spread further.
Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said late Tuesday he hoped the administration could work out a better agreement with Poland. “I hope they can go back to Poland, renegotiate this and give them assurances that we will deliver” fighter jets, he said.
McCaul also said that more lethal drones could be another option to help provide air power to the Ukrainians
Despite the disconnect over Poland’s proposal, the White House remained intent on dispatching Harris to Poland and Romania, as it looks to spotlight efforts to build a unified front with European neighbors and Western allies.
Harris traveled to the Munich Security Conference last month to rally European allies in the days ahead of the invasion. She also met with Zelenskyy and other European officials.
"The vice president's trip to Poland and to Europe is part of our effort to show our strong support for our NATO allies and partners, the security assistance they've been providing, their role in accepting and welcoming refugees from Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
M. Jamil
The story with the Soviet jets for Ukraine is a pure bluff story or a suicide mission for the few remaining Ukrainian pilots. The US/UK declared goal is to prolong the war to increase its cost on "Putin", forgetting about the horrendous cost of human lives, without a single step towards war de-escalation.
Blacklabel
Why? Because Biden was fine with Poland giving the jets direct. And then BUYING replacements from him?
so why is it not fine for Poland to give the jets to Biden for him to give to Ukraine?
cause he wants to say Poland did it not him. “Mr the buck stops with me”strikes again.
rainyday
The fighter jet thing just sounds like a bad idea. For the cost of those jets you could send huge numbers of drones that would be way more effective (judging from what they've done so far) than manned aircraft at inflicting losses on the Russians.
UChosePoorly
Agreed. The Bayraktar are overperforming so far. Lots of bang for the buck out of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons as well.
Cricky
It’s a convoluted hands off approach Poland gives up its jets and get a fleet of F16s . Hard to say NO. Mmmm crappy old technology or …..holy crap these things jump. Plus the ground support. And inheriting the overwatch from NATO. It makes sense. Putin can threaten but with what? A hord of confused conscripts that really just want to go home.
The Avenger
How could America, Poland and Germany possibly think Russia won't react to this action, which warrants a direct attack against them???
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/poland-ready-send-fighter-jets-212211724.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall
yakyak
I believe they are pushing him to react.
Cricky
How could America, Poland and Germany possibly think Russia won't react to this action, which warrants a direct attack against them?
Ah invading a sovereign country would also count as a direct attack. Or is that ok? Because I really don’t like the way my neighbour’s look at me.
yakyak
This is true, and why they sent Kamala.
Nator
Ukraine asks for planes and russia says if they are supplied the country that does it is in effect part of the war. US suggests Poland hand over their planes and in effect asking poland the country that has 1 million refugees, who have already been bombed out of their country to re-enter the war whilst the US takes zero risk.
All is well but the polish being savvy offer for the US and Germany to join in the risk and the US run as fast as their jelly legs can away from the issue.
Maybe unilateral talks between NATO countries is not a good idea and NATO itself should be taking the lead on the decision making.
At least in many places normal civilians have been able to move closer to safety. Lets hope those in mariupol get a forth chance. Not sure who is stopping it as depends on the news-media outlet.
Mark
The time has come for the Ukrainians to take the fight to Russia and stop sitting and waiting for Putin to decide the next step.
Laguna
Sheesh. The Poles really put their foot in it. One does not "blindside" (state publicly without prior consultation) a partner with such a proposal.
Peter14
The sad thing about this is if it was 80 years ago, France and England as world powers would have done what they did when Hitler invaded Poland in 1939. They gave a deadline to halt the invasion and if it hadn't been stopped by the deadline then they would be at war. The US does not have the same fortitude or backbone to stand up for Ukraine militarily, and neither does NATO or the EU apparently. Yes that would mean a wider ranging war but would help Ukraine resist Russian invasion and mean that Russia takes more than economic damages. Russia is a bully and when they are confronted they back down.
The message to Putin is simple. Stop your invasion and leave or we will join the fight. If you escalate further then we will also. Either way you will not be permitted to simply destroy a nation at your whim. You will not be permitted to remove free will from any nation. Attempts to do so will ensure your nation and many others will also face much destruction. There can be no winner, everyone will lose, including Russia. Leave now or else.
Express sister
Posters, Feb 15: Russia will never invade. Biden is a warmonger.
Posters, March 1: Russia's invasion was well known about. This is Biden's and NATO's fault.
Posters, today: Biden should approve a NATO war against Russia. Non-intervention is Biden's fault.
Nator
@Laguna
It is entirely possible if the polish had not made this public they would have been pushed into something they did not want to do. It maybe this was their only way to prevent being forced into the war.
Peter14
M. Jamil
Not suicide, they are trained fighter pilots not trained infantry. they will fight either way but would do much more damage to the invaders with planes.
What a huge LIE! The US/UK declared goal is to end the war immediately! They intend to make it cost Putin as much as possible in order to do that. Your propaganda is horrible but so is Putin's.
Nator
@peter
We have to take into account that in 80 years the type of war has changed. They were still pulling tanks by horse in WW2. Now missiles can travel from Russia to the UK in a matter of minutes.
My gut feeling however is that the UK wants to prolong the war and 650 fat-guffers do not really care about lives lost. They barely care about ordinary English people.
EuroJP
Polish Government is sick. As they had a lot of money. Give away jets for free and get involved passively into this war. Then buy another old ones from US. I think US knows well how to make a business and screw "old allies". The blame is here to naive Poland. They get too much into not their business such as going to Ukraine during the protests years ago to add more fire to it.
Oh, we went through the same in 70s and 80s. Now we come here to help you dear Ukrainians. We know what does this mean. Even if you murdered 1000s of Poles, we are here for you. Now we are communistic Gov. again. No respect of law and everyone around us is our enemy. Germans are enemy because they will grab our land, Russia is enemy because they attacked us during WWII and EU is enemy. because they take our freedom, though money from EU are welcome. US was for a bit was enemy too, because they gave up to install rocket system during Bush era.
War is bad and Putin is sick too but Poland shouldn't get involved As someone wrote above Biden will say: it was Poland not us US again use Poland to do dirty work and Poland is naive enough to follow and spend tax money for old jets But, wait! Oh America will protect them. War is business. Look how weapon is selling well to Ukraine by many countries. I guess many old Kawashikov left in stock to give away too. Watch out because this may turn against everyone
itsonlyrocknroll
The suggestion of providing a swap “process” is not a blindside.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken did say on Sunday that the U.S. was working with Poland on plans to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, and to “backfill” Poland’s needs. The Polish government, however, made clear that it would not send its fighter jets directly to Ukraine or allow its airports to be used.
The Polish Government has cannily forced the issue politically.
How these MiG-29’s “appear” on Ukrainian soil is another matter.
It a tad weighty to hide up your jumper
On the point Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Warsaw. It would be advantageous in the current political/diplomatic situation if a full brigade of diplomatic corps are on hand close by.
Close hand? I mean inches not feet.
Peter14
Wow. Your gut has no idea then. EVERYONE but Putin wants this stopped right now.
No they were not. Tanks were both self powered and much to heavy for horses to pull. You may be thinking of WWI and even then I do not recall every hearing of horses pulling tanks.
itsonlyrocknroll
This could go horribly wrong.
Nator
I am sure in WW2 there was a similar stand-off with UK, Canada and the US. Effectively the US did not want to help the UK because it would mean entering the war. We (UK) sent over Rohald Dahl to stay with Roosevelt and feed back on his mood.
Not sure send JK Rowling anywhere would help this time. Does she have any polish friends in the white-hourse.
2020hindsights
It's actually a great idea. They should do it. The US do not need those planes, they have plenty and the Ukrainians need Migs.
Nator
@Peter
You obviously did not hear what zelenski said to the UK parliament yesterday and what the various party leaders replied.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmwlZ0f401w&t=6s
skip to 14.00...
Nator
As for horses in WW2 they did pull tanks to save on fuel. More horses died in WW2 than US soldiers and civilians put together.
Bungle
Hot potato. Better to have kept schtum about the planes until the logistics had been worked out.
Now NATO looks weak and divided, and Poland cannot be sure Biden has its back - after all , the Americans only got involved in WWII after the Japanese forced their hand.
POTUS to call Putin and cry uncle?
Cricky
What? Horses, little bit more concerned about people than live stock at the moment.