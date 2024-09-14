Harris, Trump campaign in battlegrounds as migrant row intensifies

U.S. presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris again took their campaigns to battleground states Friday as a racially charged row over Haitian immigrants intensified with the Republican leader promising "large deportations."
Trump, 78, was due to hold a rally later Friday in Nevada, where his campaign says he will focus on voters' economic worries, including inflation.
Harris, coming off a strong performance in Tuesday's televised debate against Trump, was headed to Pennsylvania -- arguably the most crucial of the swing states that decide the winner in close presidential elections.
Opinion polls show a near dead heat with only seven weeks until election day.
Stung by widespread agreement, including among some prominent Republicans, that Democrat Harris won Tuesday's debate, Trump is doubling down on harsh rhetoric about illegal immigration -- the issue at the core of his campaign.
In remarks from his luxury golf course near Los Angeles, Trump accused "communist" Harris of "allowing illegal aliens to stampede across our border."
And he homed in on the small Ohio city of Springfield, saying Haitian immigrants there are "destroying their way of life."
"We will do large deportations from Springfield, Ohio," he said. "We're going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country."
Springfield is at the center of swirling conspiracy theory spread by Republicans and Trump's campaign that claims Haitians are eating local residents' pets.
On Friday, Springfield authorities evacuated schools for a second day amid unspecified threats linked to the growing tension.
The head of the local Haitian community center, Viles Dorsainvil, told AFP that the FBI was investigating threatening phone calls to the organization.
Trump magnified the false story about the pets in extended comments Thursday where he claimed park geese were likewise being killed by Haitians -- and told a rally that "young American girls being raped and sodomized and murdered by savage criminal aliens."
President Joe Biden, who dropped out of his own reelection campaign to endorse Harris instead, intervened Friday to say that Trump "has to stop" inflaming tensions, and that "there's no place in America for this."
There was also mounting controversy over the presence of far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer in Trump's entourage.
She traveled with him to the debate on Tuesday and also accompanied him to Ground Zero on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks -- despite having claimed that the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history was an "inside job."
"I don't control Laura, Laura says what she wants," Trump told reporters in Los Angeles.
"Laura has been a supporter of mine," he said, adding that he'd never heard she had spread 9/11 conspiracies.
Loomer has drawn fire from even hard-right Republicans over her comment that Harris, whose mother was Indian, would make the White House "smell like curry."
As November 5 election day rapidly approaches, Trump has been forced to pivot his campaign to fight Harris, rather than Biden, who at 81 was seen by his own Democratic Party as unlikely to win.
Trump's struggles have been increasingly visible, including his televised remarks at the golf course Friday.
He spoke defensively about the polls, which he claimed showed him far ahead, and insisted again that he had dominated Harris at the debate. He has also refused her challenge to hold another debate.
On Thursday, Trump was in the toss-up state of Arizona, while Harris held two rallies in North Carolina, likewise a battleground.
Harris, 59, has largely avoided responding directly to Trump's personal attacks, choosing to pitch herself as a leader from a new generation who will end the constant drama and division that characterized Trump's presidency and post-presidential career.
When Trump brought up the false story about pets being eaten by migrants in their debate, she responded by shaking her head disbelievingly.
On Thursday, Harris told rally-goers in North Carolina, "It's time to turn the page."
Despite raising huge amounts of donations and drawing neck-and-neck with Trump in the polls, Harris again insisted Thursday that she still has a lot of work to do.
"We know ours will be a very tight race until the very end. We are the underdog. Let's be clear about that," she said.© 2024 AFP
ok1517
Trump, completely deranged, weird, creepy!
The man and his supporters should seek some help!
There are institutions who can take care of his problems, which include dementia, being an egomaniac, hallucinations, and so on.
patkim
It's so dangerous to see Trump surrounding himself with such radical alt-right people like Loomer, to the point that even MAGA stalwarts like Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling her and Trump out for it. Also, Trump and Vance's dangerous rhetoric is now causing fear in the form of bomb threats, school closures, and racist attacks against Haitians, in Ohio. These actions by Trump parallels how he incited his base to overthrow the past election and exert violence on our democracy.
Just the fact that if Trump is elected, you just know he will be surrounding himself with radical alt-right people making decisions for him in the oval office, should make you not vote for him. He has proven to be easily manipulated into doing anything, as long as you flatter and kiss up to him.
Yrral
It was not an Haitian,but a Black woman that was arrested in Canton Ohio on animal cruelty charge in Canton Ohio
dagon
Trump's losing tactic is always the double down. Amid all the ridicule over the immigrants eating cats and dogs, they go to they are eating humans too. With multi-modal LLM there will probably be some video too soon on Fox or Xitter.
'Remarks from a luxury golf course while accusing a communist' is the most Late Stage Capitalist thing I have read in a while.
bass4funk
Well, some great news this morning out of the PA Supreme Court:
This is a MASSIVE win for the GOP that will have major implications in the most important swing state in 2024.
The PA Supreme Court has a 5-2 liberal majority.
Yet they just ruled 4-3 that it's illegal to count misdated mail in ballots, overturning decisions made by liberal lower courts.
https://x.com/aginnt/status/1834712421585567807?s=46&t=YGWP_lcRZjddiWlx4QxURQ
John
Trump must be really desperate if he’s resorting to “othering” LEGAL immigrants with flat-out lies and hanging out with absolute nut-jobs like Laura Loomer.
patkim
I've actually watched a few of Trump's speeches on his campaign trail on the Internet, and what Kamala Harris said was true. He talks so passionately when it concerns himself. He'll say things like "No one knows the economy more than me" and "I've done more for veterans than anyone in history". But when it comes to the rare times he does try to talk about policy, or other people, you can clearly see him reading from the teleprompter or script. He just has no ability to talk about anyone but himself.
Trump is so senile too, that I heard him say something along the lines of "All those Haitian immigrants coming into Springfield, who knows where they're from." He probably can't even point out Haiti on a map.
Contrast that with a video I've seen where President Biden was visiting local people at a firehouse in Pennsylvania talking with several Trump supporters. The exchange he had with them was so genuine and heartwarming. It didn't matter that the Trump supporter was trying to take some mean jabs at Biden, Biden still signed a hat for him and wore a Trump cap. He handled the exchange with grace and humility. Something I'm sure Trump wouldn't do.
But I guess we should all be glad that Trump is taking this opportunity (like he always does), to make money off of his campaign, by now starting up a crypto. He's the only presidential candidate I know who tries to use his platform to make as much money as he can.
lincolnman
Watching Trump, JD, and our MAGA-friends here dig even deeper into the hole with this crazed pet eating fairy tale is today's best comedy....
They still refuse to admit it was a lie they either 1) help instigate or 2) fell for bigtime...
Mike DeWine the GOP and MAGA-friendly Governor, the Mayor of Springfield, and the Police Chief all said it was bogus - a kooky conspiracy theory that originated in a Facebook post about something that occurred in another city...by, as mentioned above, a US citizen...
This episode is giving Americans real insight into how crazed MAGA-world is, as if blood-stealing pizza parlors wasn't enough...
But keep the crazy going Repubs - you're doing your best to ensure a Blue Wave in Nov...
Cards fan
Amen brother! As a fascist, it's my hope yo count as few votes and make it as difficult to vote as possible. Reeee
bass4funk
Not sure what that rant means, but at least, illegals and dead people won't be counted, so I'm good with that.
itsonlyrocknroll
Just a moment, whether the migrant population is eating pets and wildlife what possessed US authorities to house migrants eligible for Temporary Protected Status, reported to be between 15000 20000 into a community of 60000?
What meaningful impact assessment were undertaken?
Was the community fully engaged as to supporting such an undertaking, community social wellbeing assessed?
Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio: Why they chose this city
https://www.daytondailynews.com/local/haitian-immigrants-in-springfield-ohio-why-they-chose-this-city/2YSECZBYS5DYTF35SC5U4QS5SI/
bass4funk
To avoid cheating, you betcha!
lincolnman
A Day in the Life of an Immigrant, According to Donald Trump:
wake up in jail
get your transgender operation
for breakfast, dog
take over Seattlefor dinner, cat
I guess he forgot both Ivana and Melania were/are immigrants…
konjo4u
While president, he enabled curious fans to experiment using animal antibiotics, and now he has interested them their first taste of... cat meat.
John
No you wouldn’t, would you? It’s a complete sentence that doesn’t use jargon or alt right code.
And they weren’t voting before. Voter fraud as a large entity that affects elections does not exist.
it’s the fever dream of a cult of morons.
Cards fan
Amen brother. There was so much cheating I can't prove it. Reeeee
lincolnman
Trump's clear loss and humiliation at the recent debate has turned up the MAGA internal civil war…
"Laura Loomer has existed on the periphery of the MAGA extended universe for years, but has recently been spotted more frequently with the former president. On Tuesday, she was seen leaving Trump’s private jet when it landed for the debate in Philadelphia."
"Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday became the latest Republican to denounce Laura Loomer, the far-right influencer seen traveling with former President Donald Trump in recent weeks. Graham, the longtime South Carolina Republican, has both clashed with and aligned himself with the former president in the past. On Thursday, he urged the president to abandon Loomer, who he called “toxic.”
"The most recent rift between Loomer and more mainstream Republican figures began when Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Trump stalwart originally elected in 2020, called out a days-old post from Loomer, where she criticized Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris with ethnic stereotypes. Greene, who in the past has been criticized for racist and xenophobic statements, called Loomer’s remarks “appalling and extremely racist.”
So MAGA-friends, who is right - Loony Loomer or Goofy Greene?
bass4funk
Yeah, listening to hate garble gets mentally tedious.
Translation: Liberal BS
I really don't care what the left tries to claim, I am just glad the PA stopped it. Kudos.
Peter Neil
remember, the courts are full of maga nutcases indicted for attempting to illegally overturn an election.
good to see that haitian families are being harassed and schools closed from threats by the maga loons. nice going guys.
time to say it: trump is insane.
Cards fan
Me too. I hate when people vote, because we always lose. I think we should get rid of voting.
Data
Pennsylvania, as in where Trump thought he was in when he was speaking in Arizona yesterday?
Yrral
Lots of White people have become normalize with Trump insanity ,that they are suffering self induced psychosis, Trump mental problems are linked to Trump use of Adderall Google Trump Adderall
bass4funk
And?
The man who supported the Iraq invasion is calling the woman toxic? Lol...ok
She has that right as an American to say what she wants.
All of them as Americans, say whatever they want, I only care about firing this admin.