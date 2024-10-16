Harris zeroes in on Black men as she and Trump seek to fire up key voting blocs

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by a Detroit art gallery Tuesday accompanied by three Hollywood stars for a conversation with Black men about entrepreneurship as both she and Donald Trump sought to energize key constituencies their allies worry may be slipping away.
Harris was joined by Don Cheadle, Delroy Lindo and Detroit native Cornelius Smith Jr. at the Norwest Art Gallery. The space, with wood floors and exposed pipes, featured small prints set up on easels. Larger landscape photographs were displayed on the walls.
Harris singled out Lindo, who has starred in films and CBS' “The Good Fight,” saying to the gathered crowd: “Delroy has been supporting me for years and years and years,” and adding that the two were both on the debate team at her alma mater, Howard University.
Harris reminded the group that early voting starts in Michigan in four days. Trump, meanwhile, focused on reaching women. He planned to tape a Fox News Channel town hall featuring an all-female audience and moderated by host Harris Faulkner.
Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, unveiled his ticket’s plan to improve the lives of rural Americans. It was yet another sign that in a razor-tight race, each side is trying to cut into the other’s margin of support with different voting blocs while shoring up traditional areas of strength.
Harris, too, will appear at a town hall-style event in Detroit hosted by the morning radio program “The Breakfast Club," featuring Charlamagne Tha God, who is especially popular with Black males.
The push comes a day after she announced a series of new proposals dubbed the “Opportunity Agenda for Black Men.” The ideas are meant to offer the demographic more economic advantages, including providing forgivable business loans of up to $20,000 for entrepreneurs and creating more apprenticeships. The plan would also support the study of sickle cell and other diseases more common in Black men.
The focus on Black men sharpened last week when former President Barack Obama campaigned for Harris in Pittsburgh and said he wanted to speak “some truths” to Black male voters, suggesting some " just aren’t feeling the idea of having a woman as president.”
The vice president’s campaign says it doesn’t believe Black men will flip in large numbers to supporting Trump, especially after strongly backing Democrat Joe Biden, with Harris as his running mate, in 2020. They are more concerned about a measurable percentage of Black males opting not to vote at all.
Sen. Raphael Warnock, the first Black senator elected from the state of Georgia, issued a stark warning in Atlanta to other Black men that voting for Trump will be “literally dangerous” for them, as the former president heads there for a rally.
“He will be dangerous every time you get in the car and you deal with the issue of driving while Black,” Warnock said.
He argued that Democrats’ job is to reach Black men who are deciding whether to vote at all. “The issue is folks have got to understand that if you do not vote, it’s a vote for Donald Trump,” Warnock said.
Harris’ campaign has also placed special emphasis on other male voters, including creating “ Hombres con Harris,” or “Men with Harris,” a group that is using celebrities and key elected officials to organize events on her behalf meant to appeal to Hispanic men.
As she campaigns in Detroit, Harris faces other potential challenges in Michigan, including Arab activists angered by the Biden administration’s full-throated support for Israel in its war with Hamas in Gaza. Dearborn, outside Detroit, is the largest Arab-majority city in the U.S.
Still, the vice president's campaign expects to see strong support on Election Day from white, college-educated voters in Michigan at rates that might exceed Biden's in 2020, and she hopes to expand the margin by which Trump lost many of the state's key suburbs four years ago.
She's also seized on insults Trump made about Detroit last week while campaigning there. He said if Harris wins, “Our whole country will end up being like Detroit." He added, "You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”
Trump has maligned cities hosting him before, but Harris said it was proof he was “unfit to be president.” Her campaign also released an ad voiced by actor Courtney B. Vance, a Detroit native, that declares: “What Donald Trump doesn’t understand, or care to learn, is that when he said, ‘Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president.’ That he should be so ... lucky.”
Trump is scheduled to return to Detroit later this week for a rally.
The former president figures to do well with rural voters, but team Harris hopes to at least keep things closer. And while Harris’ support among women is strong, Trump aims to keep her from running up the score.
Trump has seen his support among women, especially in the suburbs of many key swing states, soften since his term in the White House. A September AP-NORC poll found more than half of registered voters who are women have a somewhat or very favorable view of Harris, while only about one-third have a favorable view of Trump.
To reverse the trend, Trump has sought to cast himself as being able to personally shield women from various threats, as when he suggested at a rally in Pennsylvania last month that women in America, “will no longer be abandoned, lonely or scared. You will no longer be in danger.”
“You will be protected, and I will be your protector," Trump said then. He's also suggested that, should he win, women will no longer have a reason to think about abortion, after three Supreme Court judges that he appointed helped in 2022 to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had guaranteed a woman's right to the procedure.
In Chicago before members of the Economic Club, Trump defended his support for high tariffs as an economic cure-all.
“To me, the most beautiful word in the dictionary is ‘tariff,’” Trump told Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, who interviewed him at the event. Micklethwait has repeatedly pressed Trump on warnings from economists that the costs of high tariffs will be passed along to American consumers, raising prices.
Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Atlanta and Jill Colvin in Chicago contributed to this report.
finally rich
What a great waste of time.
The election is over since ages ago.
They had their chance, did everything they could to grab this opportunity, ending up failing on the American people.
This will be remembered as one of the worst presidencies of all time, no past scandal trumps what the American people has been facing since 2021.
And to think there are actually people living abroad, wishing for this nightmare to continue for 4 more years and make their own families suffer back home, it's actually mind-boggling, but not even surprising at this point.
Banthu
That's the problem right there.
The idea that Americans can be divided into "voting blocs"
There are (should be) no such thing as voting blocs, American voters are individuals, they shouldn't be grouped into blocs.
dagon
From the Central Park 5 to BLM to Obama birtherism Trump's stance on 'the buhlaacks' has been very clear.
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/17/trump-black-lives-matter-1619-project-417162
Always liked Lindo as an actor and didn't know that about that connection.
EvilBuddha
Harris calls herself 'Black' for political expediency and is still not able to capture the Black vote. Black men are not too enthusiastic about her, such as this intelligent Black Trump supporter who explains on his Youtube channel how the left has manipulated Blacks into voting for Democrats for decades.
www.youtube.com/@hunitdaysofsummer
Sensible Indian-Americans already consider her and other progressives like Pramila Jayapal a blot on the community.
Shows that many Americans are moving beyond identity politics and will come out to vote for the best candidate.
Trump 2024.
Cards fan
I agree. It's been over for Trump for ages. Poor old guy is cooked. Doesn't know what a tariff is or how they work. Can't answer questions, so he just dances to music for 40 minutes.
A record number of people have voted on the first day of early voting in Georgia, which is a very good sign for Democrats.
It's over for Trump and Maga extremism, and I'm so happy for them.
Underworld
EvilBuddha
Really? Because 87 percent of Black likely voters said they would vote for Harris and only 12 percent would vote for Trump.
Intelligent Trump supporter? Oxymoron?
Yeah, yeah. You will get haters. But I fail to see what Trump has done, or promises to do, for black voters.
Certainly not the best candidate.
Underworld
Cards fan
The election is over since ages ago.
Yeah, what happened there? Did Trump realize he was glitching and decided to tread water to music for the 40 minutes allocated for Q&A.
That was really weird.
FizzBit
So wonderful to see kamala’s campaign implode like demolishing a tower
EvilBuddha
Really? Because 87 percent of Black likely voters said they would vote for Harris
Yeah they had to bring out Obama to rebuke Black men for not being too supportive of her. Because Black men can't think for themselves.
Intelligent Trump supporter? Oxymoron?
It's this condescending attitude from the left that is responsible for Trump's rock solid support. Then liberals are left wondering what is wrong with half of their fellow Americans.
Certainly not the best candidate.
The best of the two, though I doubt that the liberal hypocrites could bring up anybody who could give Trump a run for the money even if Biden had dropped out well in time.
FizzBit
Her plan? A forgivable $20,000 loan (free money) and legalizing recreational pot. No wonder the smart black men and women are turning to Trump. They’ve finally seen how the Dems wanna keep them, oh, what did Dean Wermer say in Animal house? Something like overweight, high, and not so smart, is no way to go through life. Haha
Cards fan
Lol yes. It's imploding so hard Georgia just set a record for early voting. Imploding so hard the GOP had to release a bunch of polls to make the race look closer than it actually is. Imploding so hard Musk had to fool around with Polymarket to make it look like Trump is the favorite. Too funny.
funkymofo
If you fall for an obvious conman, people will draw their own conclusions.
Underworld
EvilBuddha
Really? Because 87 percent of Black likely voters said they would vote for Harris
"They" didn't have to do anything. But Obama did make the valid point that not voting fro your best interests, because you can't vote for a woman, isn't very smart.
Having said that, Harris has solid black voter support.
Intelligent Trump supporter? Oxymoron?
No it isn't.
Oh, I think they know what is wrong - the cult of Trump.
lincolnman
Interesting comparison...
Harris campaigning for support from Black Americans..
Trump campaigning for support from the Proud Bois, Minutemen, Three-Percenters, and every other white supremacist group out there...who knows, he probably invited Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes over for another MAL dinner date...
Says a lot about each candidate...and who they are...
Underworld
FizzBit
Harris zeroes in on Black men as she and Trump seek to fire up key voting blocs
That isn't her policy. She isn't offering any loans, she is offering tax credits, which means, you have to have established a business in the first place.
Well, in line with American values.
They aren't. 87 percent of Black likely voters said they would vote for Harris.
EvilBuddha
If you fall for an obvious conman, people will draw their own conclusions.
There is a 'con' in 'neo-cons'. Whom you call a conman will do far less damage.
FizzBit
Feel like listening to Lennon's “God” track. “The dream is over”. Even black Lennon's are waking up to the INGSOC anti free speech woke pandering phoney Harris campaign. Ooops teleprompters out, 32 32 32 32
funkymofo
Sooo, Harris is a neocon now- I thought she was a communist/ socialist! You guys have got to work out your rhetorical epithets a little better.