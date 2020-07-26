Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tabloid pressure is like 'death from a thousand cuts', Meghan says Photo: AFP/File
world

Harry and Meghan book lifts lid on bitter split with family

0 Comments
By Michele Spatari
LONDON

Prince Harry and wife Meghan blamed "viper" courtiers for widening their rift with the royal family, according to extracts from a new book published in The Times on Saturday.

The couple say they did not contribute to the new biography "Finding Freedom", written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, but friends of the couple provided much of its content.

The book, serialised in The Times, claims that Harry felt "unprotected" by his family, and lay bare his split from brother William and his wife Kate.

Kate even refused to make eye contact with her sister-in-law at their final engagement in March, according to the new release.

Harry apparently referred to senior courtiers as "vipers" who felt that the global popularity of the couple was overshadowing the family and "needed to be reined in", according to extracts.

The book, to be released on Aug 11, also suggested that Harry, 35, was the driving force behind the couple's move away from the family, with Meghan telling her husband that she "gave up my entire life for this family".

The couple now live in Los Angeles and were in the headlines this week for taking legal action against one or more paparazzi whom they accuse of taking pictures of their son Archie without permission.

Pressure from tabloids has dogged Harry throughout his life, and he blames them for the death of his mother Princess Diana.

Meghan, 38, told a friend that tabloid criticism was like "death by a thousand cuts", according to the new book.

The authors are sympathetic to the couple, and say the book will "correct the record" on the acrimonious split.

However, it does acknowledge that Harry and Meghan's decision to keep the family in the dark about their plans "created a lot of ill will".

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Regardless of the veracity of this book, it’s clear that Markle has burned all bridges in the UK. This puts Harry in the position of either living under her thumb, or leaving her and their son if he ever wants to return to the UK. He would be accepted back. She never will.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Natsubate: How To Deal With Summer Fatigue In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Obvious Poems Turn Silliness into Art

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Izu Peninsula

GaijinPot Travel

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo