Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Instead of joining Queen Elizabeth II at her Sandringham estate, Harry and Meghan will spend Christmas with Meghan's mother Photo: POOL/AFP
world

Harry and Meghan to miss Christmas with the queen

0 Comments
By Jeremy Selwyn
LONDON

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who recently complained about the pressures of life in the media spotlight, announced Thursday they will not spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family.

Instead of joining Queen Elizabeth II at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, the couple and baby Archie will spend the holiday with Meghan's mother, who lives in the United States.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," said a statement issued by the couple, who married last year.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen."

It was not immediately clear if the couple would travel to visit Ragland, or invite her to Britain.

The announcement comes just weeks after Harry and his wife, a former U.S. actress, gave a remarkably candid television interview about the pressure they felt from being the subject of global media interest.

The couple are suing a British tabloid for a story about Meghan and her father, and the prince is also suing two newspaper groups for phone hacking.

Speaking to ITV television last month, Harry referenced his mother Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by photographers.

"I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum," he said.

He also confirmed reports of tensions with his brother Prince William, the second in line to the throne.

Meghan admitted that being a new mother while being in the spotlight was a "struggle".

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

What to Expect When You Take the JLPT N2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Crash Course in Japan’s Blood Type Theory

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Nakahechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel