Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Harry, Meghan asked to leave UK home in further royal rift

0 Comments
By DANICA KIRKA
LONDON

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

Frogmore Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle west of London, had been intended as the couple's main residence before they gave up royal duties and moved to Southern California. The Sun newspaper reported that Charles started the eviction process on Jan 11, the day after the publication of Harry's explosive memoir “Spare.”

“We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage,” a spokesperson for the couple said in statement.

Disclosures Harry made in “Spare” deepened the rift between him and his family. The book included his account of private conversations with his father, and his brother, Prince William.

After they left Britain, Harry and Meghan had said Frogmore Cottage would remain their base when they visited the UK.

In September 2020, a spokesman announced the couple had repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home when they were working members of the royal family.

The money “fully covered" the cost of the renovation, the spokesman said.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Want to Own a Car in Japan?

Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo Daibutsu

GaijinPot Travel

culture

Oharano Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Preparing to Enter a Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Discover Okayama: Beautiful Home of Japanese Tradition, Pottery and Steel

GaijinPot Blog

Egg-flation, War and The Rising Price of Eggs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Feb. 27-Mar. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Japanese Art Through The Centuries

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

5 Snow Day Trips From Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Artists Who Deserve Your Attention

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over The Finish Line: Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hiruzen Kogen Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo