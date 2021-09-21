Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The fall of Harvey Weinstein, seen here at an earlier court appearance, from Hollywood mogul to convicted rapist, has been stark Photo: POOL/AFP/File
world

Harvey Weinstein denies sex crime charges in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein denied a raft of charges when he appeared in a Los Angeles court on Monday.

The former movie power player pleaded not guilty to counts involving alleged abuse of five women.

Weinstein, the producer of smash hits including "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love", is already serving a lengthy jail term in New York for rape.

The Los Angeles charges include sexual battery by restraint, forcible rape and forcible oral copulation against women in Beverly Hills between 2004 and 2010.

The 69-year-old faces an additional 140 years behind bars if convicted on all counts.

Widespread sexual abuse and harassment allegations against Weinstein exploded in 2017, triggering the global #MeToo movement.

In total, nearly 90 women including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek have accused Weinstein of harassment or assault.

Weinstein has said all his sexual encounters were consensual

Weinstein, who is in custody, is due back in court on October 25.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

