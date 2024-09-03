 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A treasure of 27 silver Roman coins was discovered on the island of Pantelleria
A handout picture shows one of the coins of a treasure of 27 silver Roman coins dated between 94 and 74 BC was discovered on the remote island of Pantelleria, Sicily, Italy September 2, 2024. Ufficio Stampa Regione Sicilia/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/UFFICIO STAMPA REGIONE SICILIA
world

Haul of ancient Roman coins discovered in Sicily

0 Comments
ROME

A rare haul of 27 silver Roman coins dated between 94 and 74 BC has been discovered on the remote island of Pantelleria, the Sicily region said on Monday.

The discovery was made during a cleaning and restoration project by a team led by archeologist Thomas Schaefer from the University of Tuebingen in Germany.

It was found in the Acropolis, part of the Archaeological Park of Selinunte, Cave di Cusa and Pantelleria, which is one of the largest such sites in the Mediterranean and includes the remains of an ancient Greek colony founded in the 7th century BC.

The discovery was on the same site where 107 Roman silver coins had been unearthed in 2010 and not far from where the three famous imperial statue heads of Caesar, Agrippina and Titus had been found a few years earlier.

The coins would have been minted in Rome and date back to the Republican age, the same period as the first find.

"This discovery ... offers valuable information for the reconstruction of the events, trade contacts and political relations that marked the Mediterranean in the Republican age," said Francesco Paolo Scarpinato, a regional councillor for cultural heritage.

Some coins appeared in the loose soil after recent heavy rains while the others were found under a rock during the excavations and have already been cleaned and inventoried.

Schaefer speculated that the treasure was hidden during a pirates' attack and never retrieved.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

All About Friendship Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Saphir Odoriko

GaijinPot Travel

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What Happens When You Apply on GaijinPot Jobs?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

How to Read Your Gas Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog