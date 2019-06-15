Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The head is 41.5 cm long -- a gigantic size by today's standards Photo: YAKUTIA ACADEMY OF SCIENCES/AFP/File
world

Head of 32,000-year-old wolf found in Russian Arctic

0 Comments
MOSCOW

A first intact head of a gigantic adult wolf which died about 32,000 years ago and was preserved in permafrost has been found in the Russian Arctic, scientists have said.

Covered with thick fur, the head was found by a local on the banks of the Tirekhtyakh River in Russia's remote Arctic region of Yakutia last summer.

It features a well-preserved brain, soft tissue and a set of powerful teeth and measures 41.5 centimeters in length. By comparison, the torso of a modern-day wolf is between 66 and 86 centimeters long.

The head was handed to local palaeontologists who teamed up with scientists from the Jikei University School of Medicine in Tokyo to study it.

"It is the first ever such find," Albert Protopopov, head of mammoth fauna studies at the Yakutia Academy of Sciences, told AFP on Friday. "Only cubs have been discovered before."

Research shows the animal died about 32,000 years ago in the Pleistocene epoch, when the most recent Ice Age occurred.

The wolf is believed to have been between two and four years old when it died.

The Pleistocene epoch was the time when megafauna such as woolly mammoths roamed the Earth.

Protopopov said the scientists from Russia, Japan and Sweden would continue to study the head.

"We are hoping to understand whether this was a separate subspecies," he added.

Several species of ancient wolf lived during the Ice Age including now-extinct dire wolf that featured in the popular TV series Game of Thrones.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Dragon Quest Walk: Square Enix Challenges Pokémon Go with New AR Mobile Game

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating In Japan: Who Pays the Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel