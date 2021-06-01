Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Head of defunct Russian opposition group pulled off flight

1 Comment
MOSCOW

The head of a Russian opposition group that announced its shutdown last week said he was pulled off an airliner and detained by police Monday.

Andrei Pivovarov, the leader of Open Russia, said his flight was already taxiing for takeoff at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airpo when it was halted and he was removed.

A post on his Twitter account later said he had been taken to the Investigative Committee offices on suspicion of managing an organization that has been determined to be undesirable. A conviction for such activity could carry a prison sentence of up to six years.

Pivovarov announced last week that Open Russia was ceasing operation to protect its members from prosecution. Open Russia was financed by tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

A 2015 Russian law made membership in “undesirable” organizations a criminal offense. The government has used the law to ban about 30 groups.

An earlier law obliges non-governmental groups that receive foreign funding and engage in activities loosely described as political to register as “foreign agents.”

Authorities have described the laws as a response to alleged Western efforts to undermine Russia, but critics describe them as part of the Kremlin’s efforts to stifle dissent.

The government has intensified its crackdown on the opposition as the country is preparing for a September parliamentary elections and the popularity of the main Kremlin-backed party, United Russia, has waned.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Putin’s most determined political foe, was sentenced to that 2 1/2 years in prison in February after his return from Germany, where he spent five months recuperating from nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officials have rejected the accusations.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Russia's a little late to the "no-fly list" party.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #132: Rats Biting Cats and Other Japanese Proverbs

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Joshiryoku: How Is Girl Power Defined In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

Chugoku

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo