Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Photo: AP file
world

Health experts question Pence campaigning as essential work

0 Comments
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE
WASHINGTON

Health policy specialists questioned White House officials' claim that federal rules on essential workers allow Vice President Mike Pence to continue to campaign and not quarantine himself after being exposed to the coronavirus.

Campaigning is not an official duty that might fall under the guidelines meant to ensure that police, first responders and key transportation and food workers can still perform jobs that cannot be done remotely, the health experts said.

A Pence aide said Sunday that the vice president would continue to work and travel, including for campaigning, after his chief of staff and some other close contacts tested positive. Pence tested negative on Sunday and decided to keep traveling after consulting White House medical personnel, his aides said.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, was among those who tested positive. President Donald Trump, said early Sunday that Short was quarantining.

That usually means isolating oneself for 14 days after exposure in case an infection is developing, to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Pence was holding a rally Sunday in North Carolina, another one in Minnesota on Monday and three events in North Carolina and South Carolina on Tuesday. The most recent numbers show COVID-19 cases are rising in 75% of the country.

On Sunday, National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien told reporters that Pence “is following all the rules” from federal health officials. He called Pence “an essential worker” and said, “essential workers going out and campaigning and voting are about as essential as things we can do as Americans.”

However, the guidelines on essential workers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are aimed at folks like police, first responders and key transportation and food workers.

The Department of Homeland Security spells out 16 categories of critical infrastructure workers, including those at military bases, nuclear power sites, courthouses and public works facilities like dams and water plants.

“I don’t see campaigning on the list,” said Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for public health practice at Johns Hopkins University and former Maryland state health department chief. “Anything that does not have to be done in person and anything not related to his job as vice president would not be considered essential.”

Dr. Thomas Tsai, a health policy specialist at Harvard University, agreed.

Helping to maintain the function of the executive branch of government could be considered critical work, but “we’ve always historically separated campaigning from official duties,” he said.

Pence also serves as president of the Senate, a largely ceremonial role outlined in the Constitution but one that stands to come into focus Monday.

The Senate was expected to vote Monday evening to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Pence’s vote is unlikely to be needed to break a tie, but his presence was expected for the vote.

If Pence’s official work as vice president was considered essential, the CDC guidelines say he should be closely monitored for COVID-19 symptoms, stay at least 6 feet from others and wear a mask “at all times while in the workplace.”

Lawrence Gostin, a public health expert at Georgetown University school of law, said Pence’s intention to continue campaigning flouts the spirit of the CDC guidelines.

Sharfstein said Pence "could be putting people at risk” because he’s at high risk of becoming infected.

“He should quarantine in order to protect other people," Sharfstein said.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Honestly, there is little that Mike Pence does that can be called essential whether or not he is campaigning. He has been exposed to the virus, and, on the off chance that he is carrying it, he should choose to stay home out of thoughtfulness to the people he would meet on the campaign trail. It will make zero difference in the the outcome of the election either way. Choose to keep others safe, and maybe people would show their appreciation with a vote. But no.... manly men infect their friends, I guess.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

(Narrator Morgan Freeman) Mike Pence thought campaigning was essential work. Sadly, virtually nothing he did could be classified as “essential”.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #103: Marie Kondo Japanese YouTube Channel Sparks Joy with Fonts and Color

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog