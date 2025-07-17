 Japan Today
APTOPIX Pakistan Monsoon Rains
Motorists drive through a flooded road during monsoon rainfall, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Thursday, July 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)
world

Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan kill 54 people in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD

Heavy monsoon rains killed at least 54 people in eastern Pakistan in 24 hours, bringing the total rain-related deaths in the country to 178 over the past three weeks, officials said Thursday.

Rainfall has triggered flash floods and inundated several villages as the country experiences 82% more rainfall this month compared to the same period in July 2024, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Since June 26, Pakistan has reported 178 deaths from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the northwest, Sindh in the south and Balochistan in the southwest, officials said.

The 54 deaths in the past day occurred in Punjab province, which received 124% more rainfall between July 1 and July 15 than the same period the previous year, forecasters said.

Heavy downpours continued Thursday, flooding streets in several urban areas including Rawalpindi and Lahore. Cloudburst in the Jhelum district in Punjab triggered flash flooding, prompting authorities to use boats to evacuate dozens of people.

The National Disaster Management Authority issued an updated flood alert Thursday and urged local officials to remain on high alert. Tourists were advised to avoid travel to affected areas where rains could trigger landslides and block highways.

Television news footage Thursday showed an army helicopter plucking three members of a family from the roof of their house after they were stranded by a flash flood on the outskirts of Rawalpindi city.

More rain is expected in the capital Islamabad, Pakistan-administered Kashmir and other parts of the country, the meteorological department reported.

Authorities have warned they cannot rule out a repeat of extreme weather like the 2022 floods that inundated a third of the country, killing 1,737 people.

