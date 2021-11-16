Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A mudslide closing Highway 1 between Popkum and Hope in western Canada Photo: British Columbia Ministry of Transportation and Safety/AFP
world

Heavy rains force evacuations, trap motorists in Canada

0 Comments
OTTAWA

Relentless rain battered Canada's Pacific coast on Monday, forcing a town's evacuation and trapping motorists as mudslides, rocks and debris were washed across major highways.

"Heavy rains and subsequent mudslides/flooding have impacted various highways in the BC interior," British Columbia's transportation ministry said on Twitter.

Rescuers were deployed to free people trapped for hours in 80-100 cars and trucks between two mudslides near the town of Agassiz, the province's safety minister, Mike Farnworth, told a news conference.

"We are looking at the possibility of air rescues, if needed," he said, adding that "high winds may challenge these efforts."

Farnworth said there had been "multiple rain-induced incidents" in the southwest and central regions of the province, describing the situation as "dynamic."

In the city of Abbotsford, outside Vancouver, authorities ordered more than 100 homes evacuated in several neighborhoods threatened by flooding and mudslides.

The town of Merritt, 290 kilometers east of the coastal city, also ordered all 7,000 of its residents to leave after their wastewater treatment plant was compromised and two bridges were washed out, according to a statement.

Emergency centers were set up for displaced residents of both communities.

Environment Canada said up to 250 millimeters of rain was expected by the afternoon in and around Vancouver, which was also hit last week by a rare tornado.

"A significant atmospheric river event continues to (bring) copious amounts of rain to the BC south coast today," it said.

"Heavy rain will continue this morning and ease this afternoon as the system moves inland."

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said strong winds gusting up to 90 kilometers per hour could cause widespread power outages.

The extreme weather comes after British Columbia suffered record-high temperatures over the summer that killed more than 500 people, as well as wildfires that destroyed a town.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Get a Jump Start on These 2022 Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Primer on Accessing Cryptocurrency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Financial Review with Argentum Wealth

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #157: Teen Asks Aquarium For Love Advice—Gets an Answer You’d Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

All you Need to Know About Pocky Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyudon

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Respite in The Countryside: The Hostels Making a Difference in Rural Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #156: Won’t Somebody Notice The Portion Size?

GaijinPot Blog