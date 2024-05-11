 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Heavy rains set off flash floods in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 50 people

0 Comments
ISLAMABAD

Flash floods from seasonal rains in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan killed at least 50 people on Friday, a Taliban official said.

The floods also caused losses to homes and property in several districts, according to Edayatullah Hamdard, the provincial director of Natural Disaster Management in Baghlan. He said that the death toll was preliminary and that it "might rise as many people are missing.”

The flash floods also hit the capital, Kabul, said Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban’s spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management. He said that rescue teams bringing food and other aid have been dispatched to the affected areas.

Saiq said that the rescue operation is the main focus of authorities at the moment, and that he later might be able to provide more precise figures on casualties and damage.

In April, at least 70 people died from heavy rains and flash flooding in the country. About 2,000 homes, three mosques, and four schools were damaged last month. Thousands of people require humanitarian assistance. The flooding also damaged agriculture land and 2,500 animals died in the deluges, according to Saiq.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

What Is The Average Salary in Japan in 2024?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Dating Apps in Japan 2024: What’s Worth It and Not?

Savvy Tokyo

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel