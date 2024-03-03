Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Heavy rains in Pakistan kill at least 29 as buildings collapse and landslides block roads

0 Comments
By RIAZ KHAN
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

Pakistani authorities said Sunday at least 29 people died and 50 others injured due to heavy rains that swept across the country in the past 48 hours, causing several houses to collapse and landslides to block roads, particularly in the northwest.

This comes as Pakistan is also witnessing severe snowfall.

About 23 rain-related deaths were reported in various areas in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan since Thursday night, the provincial disaster management authority said in a statement.

Five people died in the southwestern Baluchistan province after the coastal town of Gwadar got flooded, forcing authorities to use boats to evacuate people.

Casualties and damages were also reported in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the National Disaster Management Authority said in a separate statement.

Emergency relief was being provided to people in affected areas and heavy machinery used to remove debris blocking highways, the agency added.

The country's Karakoram Highway which links Pakistan with China is still blocked in some places due to landslides, according to the spokesman for the northern Gilgit Baltistan region, Faizullah Faraq.

Authorities advised tourists against traveling to the scenic north due to weather conditions. Last week, several visitors were stranded there because of the heavy rains.

This year, Pakistan is witnessing an unusual delay in winter rains, starting in February instead of November.

Monsoon and winter rains cause damage in Pakistan every year.

In 2022, climate-induced unusual monsoon rains and flooding devastated most of the areas in impoverished Pakistan, killing more than 1,739 people, affecting around 33 million people and displacing nearly 8 million. The rains and floods in 2022 also caused billions of dollars of damages to the country's economy and some of the areas people who lost their homes are still living in makeshift homes.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Mai Shoji, Freelance Announcer and Media Maven

Savvy Tokyo

Learn Japanese to Get a Better Job in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Saidoji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Spring Hinamatsuri Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Life as a Ski Instructor in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ebino Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

10 Great Free Apps for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Spots for Sakura in Saitama

GaijinPot Blog

New Reoma World

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo