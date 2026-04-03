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FILE - Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George speaks during the POW/MIA National Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon, Sept. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, file)
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Hegseth asks Army's top uniformed officer to step down while U.S. wages war against Iran

11 Comments
By KONSTANTIN TOROPIN
WASHINGTON

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked the Army’s top uniformed officer to step down, the Pentagon said Thursday without giving a reason for the departure as the United States wages a war against Iran.

Gen. Randy George “will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately,” said Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s top spokesman. George has held the post of Army chief of staff, which typically runs for four years, since August 2023 under the Biden administration.

The ouster, reported earlier by CBS News, is just the latest of more than a dozen firings of top generals and admirals by Hegseth since he took office last year. Like many of those other firings, Pentagon officials are not offering a reason for George's departure, which comes nearly five weeks into U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran and with no clear timeline from President Donald Trump on when the war may end.

George is a graduate of West Point Military Academy and an infantry officer who served in the first Gulf War as well as Iraq and Afghanistan. He also served as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s top military aide from 2021 to 2022 during the Biden administration before taking on top leadership roles in the Army.

George made it through the initial round of firings under the Trump administration in February 2025, when Hegseth removed top military leaders, including Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the Navy’s top uniformed officer, and Gen. Jim Slife, the No. 2 leader at the Air Force. Trump also fired Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Since then, more than a dozen other top military generals and admirals have either retired early or been removed from their posts.

Among these departures was George’s deputy, Gen. James Mingus, who was in the post of vice chief of staff of the Army for less than two years when Trump suddenly nominated Lt. Gen. Christopher LaNeve for the position. LaNeve was then serving as Hegseth’s top military aide, having been plucked for that post from commanding the Eighth Army in South Korea after less than a year in the job.

LaNeve will be stepping in as acting Army chief of staff, according to a Pentagon official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the move before it has been announced. It is a meteoric rise for an officer who was only a two-star general two years ago.

A spokesman for George could not be immediately reached for comment.

The shakeup comes as Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne division are heading to the Middle East along with thousands of Marines and other assets. The Trump administration has avoided questions about whether or not the U.S. military will deploy ground troops against Iran.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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11 Comments
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Probably criticized the chickenhawks.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Pentagon Purge

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Since he isn't Black or a woman, Hegseth likely fired him for saying something that put the ongoing very special military operation in less than a favorable light.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Yep....he said something "off message "

Cant have independent advice being given

5 ( +6 / -1 )

If Hegseth had to relieve him of his duty then that is what needed to happen.

-12 ( +0 / -12 )

Hegseth banned certain press photographers who Hegseth thought took unflattering pics of him.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The Pentagon confirmed that two more high-level members of the Army had been fired: General David Hodne, head of the Army Transformation and Training Command; and Major General William Green Jr, the head of the Army's chaplain corps.

Trump has been unhappy with the work of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

We have observed this type of “repositioning” of military leadership in China only a few weeks ago, though it was interpreted quite differently by Western media outlets. This reflects the familiar double standard that major investors tied to the American military-political complex seek to normalize.

According to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) the United States is home to 39 of the world's top 100 arms makers, including the top three: Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing and General Dynamics. US arms makers saw their combined revenues rise in 2024 to nearly half of the world's total. And think about 2025

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Pentagon and US armed forces, approx. 2.8M, so of course HR decisions take place, nothing new here, SOW Hegseth gets to decide, that's necessary civilian control of the Pentagon, another reason why US a Democracy

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

The timing is suspicious.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ya bet the next hire would be a Most Loyal Hire instead of a Most Qualified Hire

That's been the Modus Operandi for awhile now (ex: Lindsey Halligan)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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