 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Pentagon General Firing
FILE - Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
world

Hegseth fires general whose agency's intel assessment of damage from Iran strikes angered Trump

0 Comments
By KONSTANTIN TOROPIN, MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHELLE L. PRICE
WASHINGTON

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a general whose agency’s initial intelligence assessment of damage to Iranian nuclear sites from U.S. strikes angered President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the decision and a White House official.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse will no longer serve as head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The firing is the latest upheaval in military leadership and in the country’s intelligence agencies, coming a few months after details of the preliminary assessment leaked to the media. It found that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back only a few months by the U.S. strikes, contradicting assertions from Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a news conference following the June strikes, Hegseth lambasted the press for what he claimed was an anti-military bias but did not offer any direct evidence of the destruction of Iranian nuclear production facilities.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced that the Air Force’s top uniformed officer, Gen. David Allvin, planned to retire two years early. And the Office of the Director of National Intelligence — which is responsible for coordinating the work of 18 intelligence agencies, including DIA — announced that it would slash its staff and budget.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Make Friends with Japanese People in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Switch from Dispatch to Direct Hire in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Inujima

GaijinPot Travel

Belles Montagnes et Mer Train

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Are Parks Too Sexy? Why Parks Are Removing Nude Statues in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How Do You Get Rid of Cockroaches in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kokemushiro Moss Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Chinese Food in Tokyo: From American-Style To Authentic Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Brittany Arthur, The CEO Of Design Thinking Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo