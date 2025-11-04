Hegseth visits DMZ ahead of talks on U.S. troops in South Korea

U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth shakes hands with South Korea's Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back at Camp Bonifas, near the truce village of Panmunjom, in Paju, South Korea, November 3, 2025. Yonhap via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the Demilitarized Zone along the border with North Korea as part of a trip to South Korea on Monday, South Korea's defense ministry said.

His visit to the heavily fortified DMZ came ahead of talks expected to involve Washington's goal of reshaping the role of U.S. troops in Korea.

Hegseth landed in the border area in a U.S. army helicopter and met South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, according to video footage released by the South Korean defense ministry.

"I believe it has symbolic and declarative significance itself, demonstrating the strength of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and the combined defense posture," Ahn said of Hegseth's visit to the DMZ.

The defense chiefs are scheduled to hold the annual Security Consultative Meeting on Tuesday, the highest-level forum at which the two countries chart the course of their military alliance and South Korea's defense against nuclear-armed North Korea.

Ahn and Hegseth would discuss combined defense readiness against North Korea and cooperation on regional security and cyber and missile defense, the South's Defense Ministry said.

The two are expected to discuss plans to respond to the "changing security environment and threats" by developing the alliance between the two countries, it said.

Washington is considering making the role of the 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea more flexible, with an eye on maintaining the balance of power in Asia amid concerns about Chinese activities in the South China Sea and around Taiwan.

U.S. officials have signaled a plan to make U.S. forces more flexible to potentially operate outside the Korean peninsula in response to a broader range of threats, such as defending Taiwan and checking China's growing military reach.

South Korea has resisted the idea of shifting the role of U.S. troops, but has worked to grow its defense capabilities in the past 20 years, with the goal of being able to take on a wartime command of the combined U.S.-South Korean forces. South Korea has 450,000 troops.

South Korea plans the largest defense budget increase in years in 2026, partly to address U.S. President Donald Trump's demand that Washington's allies pay more for the U.S. military presence in their countries.

Hegseth visited the Panmunjom truce village on the Demilitarized Zone border with North Korea, accompanied by South Korea's Ahn, according to the South Korean defense ministry.

On Monday, the top military officials of the two countries held their annual meeting on strategic and operational directions for the combined forces and shared the view that the regional security environment was "complex and unstable."

The two chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff pledged cooperation with other allies and partners to maintain the security of the Indo-Pacific and deter potential threats, South Korea's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has ignored overtures from Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung for dialogue and has dramatically advanced its missile and conventional military capabilities.

