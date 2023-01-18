Kyiv helicopter crash kills 18, top Ukraine officials dead

A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 18 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and three children, Ukrainian authorities said.
There was no immediate word on whether the crash was an accident or a result of the war with Russia. No fighting has been reported recently in the Kyiv area.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.
Monastyrskyi, who was in charge of the Ukrainian police and other emergency services, is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago.
Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, an eastern suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Klymenko said.
Kyiv Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said three children were also killed. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.
A total of 29 people were injured, including 15 children, the regional governor said.
“For now, we are considering all possible versions of the helicopter crash accident,” Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Andriy Kostin, said on Telegram.
The investigation is being carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine, he said.
Ukraine first lady, Olena Zelenska, daubed teary eyes and pinched her nose in emotion minutes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland.
“Another very sad day today — new losses," she said.
Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honor the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.
The crash came just four days after a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine killed 45 civilians, including six children — the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring.
“Haven’t had time to recover from one tragedy, there is already another one," said the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
wallace
Putin is responsible for all of it.
Bronco
It was probably a Russian made helicopter that requires specific Russian made parts.
If Ukraine could not source those parts they should not have flown that chopper, especially with children in it or over civilian areas.
Michael Machida
Darn. Bad news. Wish it was putin.
Rodney
Strange that a Ukrainian transport helicopter caused such massive damage, according to witness videos I watched online. What was onboard and why did kids have to die?
Eastmann
french helicopter.
Arestovich left junta yesterday voluntarily,todays ones were forced by force majeure.
all happened when heroi are winning in Soledar and everyhere.UA one step from total collapse of army and economy.
karma is for free.
feel sorry abt innocent kids only.
cleo
Commiserations to all those affected.
And the evil eye on all those pro-russian ghouls now rejoicing.
cleo
From the BBC:
*There is no indication the crash was anything other than an accident, although witnesses said Russia's war was to blame for the disaster.*
*"It was very foggy and there was no electricity, and when there's no electricity there are no lights on the buildings," local resident Volodymyr told the BBC.*
Yes.
No lights on the buildings because of his stupid war.
Eastmann, you know what you can do with your 'karma'?
Eastmann
cleo
you guess.
PTownsend
Innocent children and humans of all ages have been victims of Putin's wars, Prigozhin's Wagners are infamous for killing children not only in in Ukraine, but also in Syria, Libya, Mali, and who knows where else. Any possible tears shed by pro-Russia and other anti-west/anti-democracy flamers are crocodile tears. Most of the flamers have gloried in the destruction of places Russia is fighting and killing innocents.
Zoroto
Putin is responsible for every single bad things that happens anywhere to anybody.