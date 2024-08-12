 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Helicopter crashes into hotel roof in Australian resort city of Cairns, killing pilot

1 Comment
SYDNEY

A helicopter crashed into the roof of a hotel in the popular northern Australian tourist town of Cairns, killing the pilot and forcing the evacuation of hundreds of guests, authorities said on Monday.

Emergency crews were called at about 2 a.m. on Monday after a twin-engine helicopter collided with the hotel roof, causing a fire on top of the building and triggering evacuations, Queensland state police said in a statement.

Police said forensic investigations were underway to formally identify the pilot. He was declared dead at the scene.

"There were no injuries sustained by people on the ground," the police statement said.

The crash occurred at Hilton's Double Tree Hotel in the city of Cairns, a major gateway to Australia's Great Barrier Reef, Australian media reported.

Two of the helicopter's rotor blades came off and one landed in the hotel pool, media reports said.

The forensic crash unit will work with Australia's transport safety regulator to prepare an accident report, police said.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Poor Cairns has had more than its share of grief in the past year.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kameoka Hozugawa Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Food Factory Tours In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Noboribetsu Jigoku Matsuri

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Scary Stories: 7 Japanese Tales That Will Chill You To The Bone

Savvy Tokyo

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For August 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Families

The Japanese Way Of Disciplining Children

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding Your TEPCO Electricity Bill in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Hanagasa Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for Time Off Work in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Kochi Yosakoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel