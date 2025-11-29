 Japan Today
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem gives a televised speech
Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Naim Qassem gives a televised speech from an unknown location, July 30, 2025 in this screen grab from video. Al Manar TV/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS Image: Reuters/AL MANAR TV
world

Hezbollah leader leaves open possibility of new war with Israel

BEIRUT

The head of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said on Friday it retained the right to respond to Israel's killing days ago of its top military commander and left open the possibility of a new conflict with Israel.

Naim Qassem spoke in a televised address as fears grew in Lebanon that Israel could escalate its bombardment of the country to compel Hezbollah to relinquish its arsenal across the country, which the group has repeatedly rejected.

Israel's killing of Hezbollah's top military commander Haytham Ali Tabtabai in a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on November 23 sharpened those worries.

Qassem said the group would "set the timing" for any retaliation, and said threats of a broader air campaign had no impact on the group - but that renewed war was possible.

"Do you expect a war later? It's possible sometime. Yes, this possibility is there, and the possibility of no war is also there," Qassem said.

Qassem did not explicitly say what the group's position would be in a new war but said Lebanon should prepare a plan to confront Israel that relies on "its army and its people."

Qassem also said he hoped Pope Leo's upcoming visit to Lebanon "will play a role in bringing about peace and ending the (Israeli) aggression."

Lebanon is under growing pressure from both Israel and the United States to more swiftly disarm Hezbollah and other militant groups across the country.

Moments after Qassem's speech ended, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the Lebanese army's efforts to seize Hezbollah weapons in the country's south were "inadequate."

"Hezbollah continues to manipulate them and work covertly to maintain its arsenal," Adraee said in a post on X.

But Hezbollah has said it is unwilling to let go of its arms as long as Israel continues its strikes on Lebanese territory and its occupation of five points in the country's south.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

