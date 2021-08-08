Hezbollah leader vows retaliation for future Israeli attacks

The leader of the militant Hezbollah group said Saturday his group will retaliate against any future Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, a day after his supporters fired a barrage of rockets toward Israel.
Hassan Nasrallah said it would be wrong to assume Hezbollah would be constrained by internal divisions in Lebanon, or the country’s harsh economic crisis.
Nasrallah’s comments came a day after his group fired rockets toward Israel, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.
Thursday’s airstrikes — the first in years — were in response to mysterious rockets that were fired from Lebanon toward Israel on Wednesday.
Friday’s rocket fire was the third day of attacks along the volatile border with Lebanon, a major Middle East flashpoint where tensions between Israel and Iran, which backs Hezbollah, occasionally play out.
“Any airstrike by Israel’s airforce on Lebanon will be retaliated in a suitable way because we want to protect our country,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking the 15th anniversary of the end of the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.
Israel and Hezbollah are archenemies and have fought several wars in the past, the last of which ended in August 2006. The 34-day conflict ended with a draw that left 1,200 dead in Lebanon. mostly civilians, and 160 dead Israelis, mostly soldiers.
“Don’t miscalculate by saying that Hezbollah is busy with Lebanon’s problems,” Nasrallah said, adding that the firing of rockets was a “clear message.”
He added that Hezbollah had fired 20 rockets toward open fields only, because the Israeli airstrikes on Thursday had themselves hit open fields.
Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, which the World Bank describes as among the worst the world has witnessed since the mid 1800s.
Israel estimates Hezbollah possesses over 130,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in the country. In recent years, Israel also has expressed concerns that the group is trying to import or develop an arsenal of precision-guided missiles.
“We always used to say that we are not looking for war and we don’t want war but we are ready for it,” Nasrallah said.
Nasrallah in his speech harshly criticized the judge leading the investigation into last year’s massive blast in Beirut’s port that killed and wounded many people. Nasrallah said the work of judge Tarek Bitar is “politicized.”
Nasrallah asked why Bitar filed charges against outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab, but not the premiers who preceded him.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
TrevorPeace
They'll just keep killing each other off. And who really cares?
bass4funk
And they’ll get crushed again.
Mr Kipling
bass$funk....
Not exactly what happened in 2006. Even if you ask the Israeli military. When you are the strongest military power in the middle east, funded and supported by the worlds only super power and you fight to a draw, getting NONE of your aims for starting the war against a local militia... That's a LOSS!
Kentarogaijin
Right, but soon it will no longer be the only superpower, the Great Red Dragon is rising again..
Thanks Bonaparte, your strategy will be taken into account.. lol..
P. Smith
*Israel and Hezbollah are archenemies and have fought several wars in the past, the last of which ended in August 2006. The 34-day conflict ended with a draw *that left 1,200 dead in Lebanon. mostly civilians, and 160 dead Israelis, mostly soldiers.
Israel’s MO is to kill as many civilians as possible in order to bring the populace to its knees. Foul.
bass4funk
It definitely should.
But it did last month
Last month proves otherwise and the recent killing of a suspected terrorist proved otherwise. Again, they want to try, go for it. Israel will always have a response.
P. Smith
Killing a suspected terrorist? How just of Israel. No need for solid evidence, we just need to suspect someone of doing something.
Desert Tortoise
Israel has never defeated Hezbollah in combat. Quite the opposite. Hezbollah defeated the Israeli armed and financed South Lebanon Army then ran Israeli forces out of southern Lebanon after a fifteen year long proxy war from 1985-2000. In fact it was the 1982 invasion of Lebanon ostensibly to run the PLA out while supporting Maronite militias that caused the many disparate Shiite groups to coalesce under the umbrella of Hezbollah. After being forced out of southern Lebanon in 2000 the Israelis re-invaded in 2006. Again Hezbollah fought the Israelis to a standstill and inflicted surprising damage on their then new and much vaunted Merkava I, II and III series tanks. Despite heavy aerial attacks the Israelis were never able to find and destroy Hezbollah's arsenal of missiles and Hezbollah was able to launch these missiles far into Israel all throughout that war. Israel was forced to withdraw in defeat.
Desert Tortoise
Terrorists are fair game for attack. Kill them without remorse. A quiet high flying drone armed with Hellfires and LGBs is about the only thing some of them fear more than not dying a martyr. Although I will admit I feel better when US Special Forces deliver to death in person. That personal touch is important.
P. Smith
Agreed, but it was a suspected terrorist, not a terrorist. Huge difference there.
bass4funk
When it comes to terrorism, the Israelis do their homework better than anyone else before they decide to take out a target.
Which means highly likely, now as to how deeply involved the person was, but for the fact he was pointed out as a possible suspect indicates the individual must be a fairly high target.
P. Smith
You know this how?
Weird thst you constantly pillory American MetLife me but never question Israeli intelligence. Very patriotic.
Pure speculation. Are all the Palestinian women and children Israel constantly kills “high targets”?
bass4funk
Not me but the IDF and Mossad do.
When it comes to radical Islamic terrorism that is bent on destroying the Jewish, I trust them 100%..
Are Jewish women and children?
P. Smith
How do you know what the IDF and Mossad know?
Just not when it comes to foreign actors bent on destroying American democracy. Very patriotic.
Some are, but that’s irrelevant to Israel constantly killing Palestinian women and children.
WilliB
Isnt that a pretaliation? He promises more terrorism before Israel even reacts to his latest one.
WilliB
P. Smith
It is not.