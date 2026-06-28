 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Israeli military post in Lebanon, as seen from northern Israel
An Israeli military post in Lebanon, after the two countries signed a framework agreement following U.S.-mediated talks, as seen from northern Israel, June 27, 2026. REUTERS/Amir Cohen Image: Reuters/Amir Cohen
world

Hezbollah rejects U.S.-brokered Israel-Lebanon security deal as 'surrender'

0 Comments
By Jana Choukeir, Eman Abouhassira and Pesha Magid
BEIRUT

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem rejected a U.S.-brokered security agreement between Lebanon and Israel on Saturday a day after it ‌was signed, describing it as a surrender to Israel.

In the latest example of ongoing hostilities despite repeated ceasefires and agreements, Israel launched a drone strike in Lebanon's south on Saturday.

More than a million Lebanese have been ‌driven from their homes by a conflict that has run in ⁠parallel with the wider Iran war. Hezbollah and Iran say Washington pledged ⁠to end hostilities in ⁠Lebanon as part of its memorandum of understanding signed two weeks ago to end ‌the wider war.

The framework agreed on Friday provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from some parts ⁠of southern Lebanon, alongside the deployment of the ⁠Lebanese army. But Israeli forces would be permitted to remain in an expanded security zone for the time being.

In a statement, Qassem called it "null and void", and accused the Lebanese government of making unilateral concessions and undermining Lebanon's sovereignty.

He criticized provisions ⁠linking Israel's withdrawal to Hezbollah's disarmament, saying they effectively legitimised Israel's military presence and crossed "all ⁠red lines".

The group would continue its armed ‌resistance, he added: "We did not leave the battlefield in the most difficult circumstances, and we will not leave it."

With hundreds of thousands of Lebanese, mainly Shi'ite Muslims, still unable to return to homes in Israeli-occupied areas, anger over the agreement spread beyond Hezbollah to Shiites more ‌widely. The Amal movement of Lebanon's highest-ranking Shiite politician, parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, denounced the agreement as unbalanced, and said it would entrench conditions favouring Israel.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz praised the framework agreement, saying it permits Israel to maintain its occupation of a so-called security zone in Lebanon and bars the return of displaced residents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a speech on Saturday, showed a map of the two 'pilot zones' that Israel had agreed to ​eventually hand over to the Lebanese army as part of the agreement. One of them was entirely outside of the area that Israeli troops occupy, while the other was ‌on the edge of the expanded occupation area Israel announced last week.

ISRAELI DRONE STRIKE ON LEBANON

Lebanon's state news agency said an Israeli drone struck Nabatieh al-Fawqa on Saturday. The area is outside the security zone shown on ‌a map published by Israel of the territory its troops will continue to control.

The ⁠Israeli military told Reuters it had ⁠carried out the strike, using a drone, because ​it had no troops in the immediate area. It said it targeted an ⁠individual who posed a threat to ‌its forces, without giving further details or evidence.

Qassem said the Iran-U.S. ​memorandum of understanding reached earlier this month, which guarantees Lebanon's territorial integrity, should serve as the basis for ending the conflict, rather than Friday's Washington agreement.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

From Volcanoes to Sea Caves: A Tokyo Weekend Trip Through Izu

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

10 Japan Travel Books to Inspire Future Trips

Savvy Tokyo

SHEN on Music, Identity and Finding Aloha in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Ultimate Guide to Japan Summer Music Festivals for 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Takayama Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Gifu

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Why Women’s Education Isn’t Driving Japan’s Birth Rate Decline

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Survive The Rainy Season in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s New Specified Residence Card

GaijinPot Blog

Do You Need the EJU to Study at University in Japan? (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About the JLPT (2026)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo