Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to halt Biden's Pennsylvania win

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the electoral battleground.

The court without comment refused to call into question the the certification process in Pennsylvania. Gov Tom Wolf already has certified Biden's victory and the state's 20 electors are to meet on Dec. 14 to cast their votes for Biden.

Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania's results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of northwestern Pennsylvania and other plaintiffs pleaded with the justices to intervene after the state Supreme Court turned away their case.

The Republicans argued that Pennsylvania’s expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions.

Biden beat President Donald Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats.

The state's high court said the plaintiffs waited too long to file the challenge and noted the Republicans' staggering demand that an entire election be overturned retroactively.

In the underlying lawsuit, Kelly and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or to wipe out the election results and direct the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania’s presidential electors.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Lol That went about as expected.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump's failed court case after court case.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Perhaps by now some Trump Republicans who contributed to their Trump's legal scam might start thinking they've been conned. You'd think after so many of them got stiffed by Bannon and other's GoFund Trump Wall cons they would have learned. However PT Barnum, Goebbels, telescamgelists, Trump and others have shown that indeed suckers are born every minute.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump's behavior in the five weeks -- to the day! -- since the November 3 election evokes nothing so much as spring semester for a senior in high school. He's only kind of, sort of, paying attention. He does the things he wants to do and ignores the rest. He settles scores. You know, the usual high school stuff.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Children Talks: Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog