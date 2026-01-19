 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Spain Train Derailment
Passengers wait in the hall of Madrid train station on Sunday, January 18, 2026, following the announcement of the suspension of service due to an accident in which two trains derailed in Cordoba. ( Carlos Luján/Europa Press via AP)
world

High-speed trains collide after one derails in southern Spain, killing at least 20

0 Comments
By SUMAN NAISHADHAM and JOSEPH WILSON
MADRID

A high-speed train derailed in southern Spain on Sunday, jumping onto the track in the opposite direction and hitting an oncoming train in an accident that authorities estimate left more than 20 people dead and dozens injured.

The evening train between Malaga and Madrid went off the rails and slammed into a train coming from Madrid to Huelva, another southern Spanish city, according to the Spanish rail operator Adif.

Antonio Sanz, regional health minister for the Andalusia province where the crash happened, said officials told him they fear the death toll may rise above 20.

Rescue operations are ongoing, he said, adding that 73 injured passengers have been taken to six different hospitals.

The regional Civil Protection chief, María Belén Moya Rojas, told Canal Sur the accident happened in an area that is hard to reach.

Local people were taking blankets and water to the scene to help the victims, she said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a post on X that she was following “the terrible news” from Cordoba.

“Tonight you are in my thoughts,” she wrote in Spanish.

ADIF said train services between Madrid and cities in Andalucia would not run Monday.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog