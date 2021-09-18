Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Former US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders endorsed in Canada's upcoming elections liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist rival Jagmeet Singh, respectively Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders wade into Canada election

1 Comment
OTTAWA

Former U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders weighed in on Canada's election Friday, endorsing liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist rival Jagmeet Singh, respectively.

The unusual thrust by American leaders into Canadian politics comes as Trudeau, seeking a third term, finds himself in a horse race with rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.

"I have seen my friend @JustinTrudeau show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive rights, and ambitious climate action," Clinton said in a Twitter message.

"I'm wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday's election," said the former American first lady and secretary of state who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama also offered his support for Trudeau earlier this week.

Senator Sanders, meanwhile, tweeted: "There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need.

"That's why I support the @NDP and @theJagmeetSingh," he said.

According to the latest public opinion surveys, Trudeau's Liberals and the Conservatives are virtually tied with 32 percent support each, while Singh's New Democratic Party trails with 20 percent of voting intentions.

Trudeau was riding high in early August when he called the snap election, hoping his adept pandemic response -- including a smooth vaccine rollout -- would win him back a majority in parliament.

But with COVID cases again on the rise in parts of the country, many felt the job wasn't yet done.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

By invitation?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

foreign meddling?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Is that politically legal?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 10 Pet Friendly Restaurants And Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Simple Japanese Obento

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Oyakodon

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What’s in a Name: Honorifics, Titles and Nicknames in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

6 Diverse Jobs in Japan if You Need a Change of Scenery

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Binge Worthy: 5 Japanese Dramas for Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover the Hidden Treasures of Japan: Spectacular Cultural Visits at One with Nature

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #149: Japanese Cat is The Most Viewed Cat on YouTube

GaijinPot Blog