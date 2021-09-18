Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders wade into Canada election

Former US presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders endorsed in Canada's upcoming elections liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist rival Jagmeet Singh, respectively

Former U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders weighed in on Canada's election Friday, endorsing liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his leftist rival Jagmeet Singh, respectively.

The unusual thrust by American leaders into Canadian politics comes as Trudeau, seeking a third term, finds himself in a horse race with rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.

"I have seen my friend @JustinTrudeau show leadership in the fight for accessible child care, protected reproductive rights, and ambitious climate action," Clinton said in a Twitter message.

"I'm wishing him and our progressive Canadian neighbors the best in Monday's election," said the former American first lady and secretary of state who was defeated by Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential race.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama also offered his support for Trudeau earlier this week.

Senator Sanders, meanwhile, tweeted: "There's one party that stood up for working people in the pandemic. One leader who has the courage to make the wealthy pay their fair share so everyone gets the medication they need.

"That's why I support the @NDP and @theJagmeetSingh," he said.

According to the latest public opinion surveys, Trudeau's Liberals and the Conservatives are virtually tied with 32 percent support each, while Singh's New Democratic Party trails with 20 percent of voting intentions.

Trudeau was riding high in early August when he called the snap election, hoping his adept pandemic response -- including a smooth vaccine rollout -- would win him back a majority in parliament.

But with COVID cases again on the rise in parts of the country, many felt the job wasn't yet done.

© 2021 AFP