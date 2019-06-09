Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hillary Clinton: Mueller report shows obstruction occurred

WELLESLEY, Mass

Hillary Clinton says there are two inescapable conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

The first was that Russia conducted a sweeping and systemic interference in the 2016 election and the second was that obstruction of justice occurred.

Clinton said there's no way to read the report without reaching those conclusions. She made the comments during an appearance with Madeleine Albright Saturday at their alma mater, Wellesley College.

Clinton said the nation's founders were most worried about anything that undermined the integrity of the government.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said the Mueller report shows no collusion between his campaign and the Russians.

The two former Democratic secretaries of state spoke on a range of topics, from their years at Wellesley to the state of women's rights in the world.

