Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Hire women of color, pay them well, promote them, UK companies are told

0 Comments
By Darnell Christie
LONDON

A leading group pushing for gender diversity set British business a new goal on Wednesday - hire more women of color, pay them properly and help them reach the top of the corporate ladder.

Global protests over race and the impact of COVID-19 have brought "a time of change, a time of acceleration" to the 30% Club that was launched a decade ago, said Anne Cairns, global chairwoman.

The club's original mission was to see women represented on at least 30% of corporate board seats in Britain.

In line with growing calls for equality across all walks of life, Cairns said she now seeks to see 175 women of color with executive roles in Britain’s largest companies by 2023.

"The glass ceiling is still pervasive, and women of color face some of the greatest hurdles of all," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"We just haven’t seen Black people or people of color really finding it easy to climb the corporate ladder," she said.

Currently, women hold 32% of board seats in the UK's top 350 publicly traded companies, according to Hampton-Alexander Review, an independent, business-led initiative supported by the government.

The number of Black, Asian and minority ethnic UK board members was about 7%, and the number who were chairs, chief executives and finance directors was about 3%, according to a study released in late 2019 by recruitment consultancy Green Park.

The global protests over race and disproportionate toll the coronavirus has taken in the Black community show the wide-ranging impacts of inequality, and Black working women were doubly hit, she said.

“Quite honestly, the wage gap between a top-performing white man and a woman of color is massive. You have a double jeopardy going on, being both a woman and a woman of color,” she said.

In mid-June, the British government launched a commission into racial disparity, saying it was weighing possible legal changes to require companies to report their payroll information based on ethnicity.

The move came after a government decision that large companies would no longer have to report gender-based pay gaps, due to the impact of COVID-19 on business.

© (Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

A Starter Guide To International Schools In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Nikujaga with a Kick

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo