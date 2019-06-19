Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Authorities announced one of the largest drug busts in US history at the port of Philadelphia, pictured in 2016 Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

Historic U.S. drug bust nets 16 tons of cocaine

0 Comments
NEW YORK

U.S. authorities said Tuesday they had seized around 16 tons of cocaine with an estimated street value of over $1 billion in a historic drug bust aboard a ship at the port of Philadelphia.

"This is one of the largest drug seizures in United States history," tweeted William McSwain, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Philadelphia.

"Members of the ship's crew have been arrested and federally charged" following the drug bust at Philadelphia's Packer Marine Terminal, McSwain's office said on Twitter.

The drugs were found in seven containers aboard the MSC Gayane cargo ship, which was leaving for Europe after having previously called in Chile, Panama and the Bahamas, according to local media.

The bust comes after U.S. authorities seized nearly 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in March -- the biggest haul in nearly 25 years at the port of New York/Newark.

The United States, the world's largest consumer of illegal drugs, is currently experiencing a deadly epidemic of opioid use.

Deaths from drug overdoses in the United States hit an average of 197 a day in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

How exactly is a wall along our southern border going to prevent these drugs flowing into the US?

Just legalize it already. That is the only way to alleviate the externalities associated with drugs being illegal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Namegata Farmer’s Village

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Books to Enjoy This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Petition Against Forcible Hair Dyeing in Japanese Schools Receives Nationwide Support

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo

Neighborhoods

Nishinari

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad