John Bolton Photo: REUTERS
world

Trump ousts McMaster; picks hawk Bolton as national security adviser

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday chose as his new national security adviser John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.

Trump said in a tweet that Bolton would replace H.R. McMaster, his current national security adviser. Bolton, 69, who has long been a polarizing figure in Washington foreign policy circles, becomes Trump's third national security adviser in 14 months.

Bolton joins a Trump national security team that with the planned replacement of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by CIA chief Mike Pompeo, is increasingly populated by figures who share Trump's penchant for exercising U.S. power unilaterally.

As the State Department's top arms control official under President George W Bush, Bolton was a leading advocate of the 2003 invasion of Iraq - which was later found to have been based on bogus and exaggerated intelligence about President Saddam Hussein's weapons of mass destruction and ties to terrorism.

In recent years, as a conservative media commentator, Bolton has advocated hardline positions on stopping Pyongyang from getting nuclear weapons that could threaten the United States. He has also advocated getting rid of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a pact Trump has also heavily criticized.

Gosh, just a few days ago Trump backers were saying those 4 or 5 sources mentioned by the Washington Post were wrong claiming McMasters was gone, that they trusted what Sanders and the White House said instead.

True believers, those in the cult of personality: you own any wars Bolton and Trump start. I'm sure you're ready to enlist to fight in it. Am I right?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

This is great news.

No disrespect to (fired employee), but if you dont see eye to eye with the boss then you have to show them the door. I've had to do it myself a time or two. Not pretty, but necessary.

Now we can finally get (hired employee) in there to carry out Trump's true vision. A total victory.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Bolton is a whacko.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Gosh, just a few days ago Trump backers were saying those 4 or 5 sources mentioned by the Washington Post were wrong claiming McMasters was gone, that they trusted what Sanders and the White House said instead.

They be claiming this is not a surprise as there were rumors of it happening, forgetting they were just deriding those rumors as baseless. See that doublethink in action?

This is great news.

No disrespect to (fired employee), but if you dont see eye to eye with the boss then you have to show them the door. I've had to do it myself a time or two. Not pretty, but necessary.

Now we can finally get (hired employee) in there to carry out Trump's true vision.

A total victory.

Lmao! ROFL. Kuddos! Oh my . . . Don't even go there, I know you didn't just say that. No wonder Dems keep flipping Republican seats. But what about FDR? Things are picking up on the second Special Counsel front. Blah, blah, blah.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

And once again, bad goes to worse.

McMaster occasionally told The Dotard that he was being stupid, so he's out, replaced by a man with almost as much rabid foam on his face as the Shrieking Orangutan Himself.

Never think there is a hitting bottom with Trump. There is no bottom.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

What did anyone expect him to say?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The White House is like a duck shooting gallery firing McMaster less than a week after praising him and replacing him with a Bolton from the past. Strange days.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Well, Kelly will be next I guess. Not looking forward to who will replace him though.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

And once again, bad goes to worse.

No, it went from bad to great.

McMaster occasionally told The Dotard that he was being stupid,

He didn’t say that, now, now, now...

so he's out, replaced by a man with almost as much rabid foam on his face as the Shrieking Orangutan Himself.

Which she has every right to do and he has to right to have people in his corner that serve his interest and the problem is he did not feel that McMaster and him saw eye to eye on a lot of foreign issues. If the establishment doesn’t like it, if the Democrats don’t like it, and if the Trump haters don’t like it.....doesn’t matter one bit.

Never think there is a hitting bottom with Trump. There is no bottom.

Thank heavens.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

This is just entertaining to watch at this point. Nothing surprises or really shocks anymore. This burning clown car of a presidency keeps careening down the road, smashing into things, and catching them on fire.

Down with the establishment! Never mind how it's done or the consequences. Down with the establishment!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

