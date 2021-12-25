Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.

A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone — and replaced with dog food.

Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, also found an old T-shirt and a shaving cream bottle in her bag, WMUR-TV reported Friday.

“There was a leather jacket I had purchased for my 16-year-old,” Sheldon said. I had bought these really cute leather wristlet band purses that I had bought to give to various family and friends.”

Sheldon said she spent 11 days in Italy and stopped in Paris for a few days for business on her way home recently.

“When it goes through the scan and it continued on its journey, it looks like a real luggage product," she said about the objects that ended up in her bag.

Sheldon booked her flight through Delta Air Lines, but it was operated by Air France.

“We apologize for this customer’s experience following Air France flight 334," Delta told the station in a statement. “We have affirmatively connected with our partners at Air France and the customer to find a resolution.”

© For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WMUR-TV.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

