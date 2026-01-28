Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem faces rising calls for her firing or impeachment

A groundswell of voices have come to the same conclusion: Kristi Noem must go.
From Democratic Party leaders to the nation's leading advocacy organizations to even the most centrist lawmakers in Congress, the calls are mounting for the Homeland Security secretary to step aside after the shooting deaths in Minneapolis of two people who protested deportation policy. At a defining moment in her tenure, few Republicans are rising to Noem's defense.
“The country is disgusted by what the Department of Homeland Security has done,” top House Democratic Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and Pete Aguilar of California said in a joint statement.
"Kristi Noem should be fired immediately,” the Democrats said, “or we will commence impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives.”
What started as sharp criticism of the Homeland Security secretary, and a longshot move by Democratic lawmakers signing onto impeachment legislation in the Republican-controlled House, has morphed into an inflection point for Noem, who has been the high-profile face of the Trump administration's immigration enforcement regime.
Noem's brash leadership style and remarks in the aftermath of the shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good — in which she suggested Pretti “attacked” officers and portrayed the events leading up to Good's shooting an “act of domestic terrorism” — have been seen as doing irreparable damage, as events on the ground disputed her account. Her alliance with Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino, who was recalled from the Minnesota operation Monday as border czar Tom Homan took the lead, has left her isolated on Capitol Hill.
“What she’s done in Minnesota should be disqualifying. She should be out of a job," said Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.
“I think the President needs to look at who he has in place as a secretary of Homeland Security," said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. "It probably is time for her to step down.”
President Donald Trump defended Noem on Wednesday at multiple junctures, strongly indicating her job does not appear to be in immediate jeopardy.
Asked by reporters as he left the White House on Tuesday for a trip to Iowa whether Noem is going to step down, Trump had a one-word answer: “No.”
Pressed later during an interview on Fox News if he had confidence in Noem, the president said, “I do.”
“Who closed up the border? She did,” Trump said, “with Tom Homan, with the whole group. I mean, they’ve closed up the border. The border is a tremendous success.”
As Democrats in Congress threaten to shut down the government as they demand restrictions on Trump's mass deportation agenda, Noem's future at the department faces serious questions and concerns.
The Republican leadership of the House and Senate committees that oversee Homeland Security have demanded that department officials appear before their panels to answer for the operations that have stunned the nation with their sheer force — including images of children, including a 5-year-old, being plucked from families.
“Obviously this is an inflection point and an opportunity to evaluate and to really assess the policies and procedures and how they are being implemented and put into practice,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, where Noem had been the state's House representative and governor before joining the administration.
Asked about his own confidence in Noem’s leadership, Thune said, “That’s the president’s judgment call to make.”
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called Noem a “liar” and said she must be fired.
Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that DHS enforces the laws from Congress, and if lawmakers don't like those laws, they should change them.
“Too many politicians would rather defend criminals and attack the men and women who are enforcing our laws,” McLaughlin said. “It’s time they focus on protecting the American people, the work this Department is doing every day under Secretary Noem’s leadership.”
The ability of Congress to restrict Homeland Security funding is limited, in large part because the GOP majority already essentially doubled department funding under Trump's big tax breaks and spending cuts law.
Instead, Democrats are seeking to impose restraints on Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations as part of a routine annual funding package for Homeland, Defense, Health and other departments. Without action this week, those agencies would head toward a shutdown.
To be sure, Homeland Security still has strong defenders in the Congress.
The conservative House Freedom Caucus said Tuesday in a letter to Trump that he should invoke the Insurrection Act, if needed, to quell protests. The group said it would be “ready to take all steps necessary” to keep funds flowing for Trump's immigration enforcement and removal operations.
On the job for a year, Noem has clashed at times with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, as Republicans and Democrats have sought greater oversight and accounting of the department's spending and operations.
Noem has kept a low profile since the Saturday press conference following Pretti's death, though she appeared Sunday on Fox News. She doubled down in that interview on criticism of Minnesota officials, but also expressed compassion for Pretti's family.
“It grieves me to think about what his family is going through but it also grieves me what’s happening to these law enforcement officers every day out in the streets with the violence they face,” she said.
Impeachment, once a far-flung tool brandished against administration officials, has become increasingly commonplace.
Two years ago, the Republican-led House impeached another Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, in protest over the then-Biden administration's border security and immigration policies that allowed millions of immigrants and asylum seekers to enter the U.S. The Senate dismissed the charges.
On Tuesday, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said if the Republican chairman of the panel, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, does not launch an impeachment probe, he would.
Raskin said he would work with the top Democrats on the Homeland Security and Oversight committees to immediately launch an impeachment inquiry related to the Minnesota deaths and other "lawlessness and corruption that may involve treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”
More than 160 House Democrats have signed on to an impeachment resolution from Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill.
Blacklabel
and President Trump said no.
moving on, already failed narrative here.
TorafusuTorasan
Just let the poor lady and her lover, the White House advisor Corey Lewandowski, have one more fling under the Italian moon. After their romantic Olympic junket, then do what you will. /sarc
Blacklabel
ummm Chuck, that would mean you must be fired too….retroactively to the day you started.
Murkowski and Tillis again on Team Democrat, how shocked we all are.
XX XY Sports
... after the shooting deaths in Minneapolis of two people who were part of coordinated left-wing agitator groups who violently confronted ICE agents, tried to impede and obstruct them in their duties, violently resisted arrest, and acted in ways that clearly threatened the agents' lives.
There. Fixed that for you.
Underworld
XX XY Sports
after the shooting deaths in Minneapolis of two people who protested deportation policy
It's amazing what you can get yourself to believe when you use motivated reasoning.
Lord Dartmouth
Ridiculous. Two people get killed in murky circumstances, and the Secretary has to resign? That's not how it works. No one would last a day in office if that was the rule.
XX XY Sports
Renee Good and Alex Pretti -- these two cases involved individuals who put themselves in direct confrontation with law enforcement, threatened officers, and tragically lost their lives.
Those incidents are constantly elevated, politicized, and used to inflame outrage.
Now compare that to the following:
These are less-known victims, people who were harmed or killed by individuals who were not legally supposed to be in this country, yet were here due to systemic failures.
Their names are rarely spoken.
Their families rarely get airtime.
Brianna Kelson
Karen Diamond
Billy McKellar
Zabar McKellar
Krishaun McKellar
Kason McKellar
Nicole Gregory
Larisha Sharell Thompson
Jimmy Friesenhahn
Ava Moore
Jorge Gonzalez
Aleksandre Modebadze
Jim McCammon
Camillia Williams
Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra
Ilias Louie Mavros
Adan Lopez Lorenzo
Matias Roblero Emanuel
Debrina Kawam
Grayson Christopher Davis
Angel Samaniego
Evangeline Ubaldo Moreno
Sebastian Ubaldo Moreno
Fraime Ubaldo
Marangely Moreno Santiago
Tiger Gutierrez
Rylan Oncale
Taliyah Crochet
Melody Waldecker
Kaitlyn Weaver
Jocelyn Nungaray
Scott Miller
Matthew Carney
Anilson Mauricio Perez Gomez
Kristie Thibodeaux
Lauryn Ni Kole Leonard
Laken Riley
Shannon Patricia Jungwirth
Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada
Jorge Alexander Reyes Jungwirth
Riordan Powell
Melissa Powell
Travis Wolfe
Catalina Valdez Andrade
Merced Andrade Bailon
Ruperto Mondragon Salgado
Jario Hernandez Sanchez
Carmen Unilda Navas Zuniga
Michael Kunovich
Diana Velazquez Alvarado
Julisa Molina Rivera
Jose Jonathan Casarez
Sonia Argentina Guzman
Daniel Enrique Laso
David Breaux
Karim Abou Najm
Matteo Garcia
Erpharo Gilbert
Limber Lopez Funez
Diane Hill Luckett
Maria Rios
Maris Mareen DiGiovanni
Brent Allan Hallett
Martin Iran Carreon Adame
Ned Byrd
Kayla Marie Hamilton
Sandra Vazquez Ceja
Victor Huerta
Terry Aultman
Brenda Aultman
Erin Simanskis
Rachel Morin
Ruby Garcia
George Levin
Lizbeth Medina
Maria Gonzalez
Aiden Antonio Torres De Paz
Luis Jocsan Nanez Lopez
Hallie Helgeson
Brady Heiling
Ivory Smith
Alex AJ Wise Jr
Mustaffa Muhammad
Nicacio Hernandez Gonzalez
Jon Douglas Ratcliffe
Jacques Price
Amalia Coc Choc de Pec
Estrella Anastasia Pec Coc
Maricela Simon Franco
Jeremy Poou Caceras
Santiago Jacobo
Anjelica Guadalupe
Amaya Briceno
Aiden Clark
Kimberlee Guillory
Gloria Stephanie Palomec
Paul Osokin
Anya Varfolomeev
Jennifer Ann Morton
Dania Cruz Mejia
Dennis Buan
David Hang
Colby Brice Compton
Gretchen Gross
Crecensio Rosas De La Rosa
Corbin Wagner
Francisco Javier Cuellar
Douglas R Cline
Isidro Cortes
Karina Torres
Moussa Fofana
Andi Lynn Blair
Cheston Edwards
Cindy Goulding
Evelyn Falcon
Miguel Ruiz
Francisco Zamora
Victoria Eileen Harwell
Two realities exist.
One group made choices that led to confrontation with law enforcement and is endlessly amplified.
The other group includes innocent people victimized by illegal alien criminals, yet whose stories are quietly ignored.
Selective outrage is not justice.
Ignoring victims because they do not fit a narrative is morally bankrupt.
And sadly, that's the best the Left and the Adorable Media can do.
nickybutt
1. Misleading statements about the Minneapolis shooting
After two people were killed by federal agents in Minneapolis protests, Noem described those deaths as involving “domestic terrorism” and that the victims posed violent threats — but video evidence and later reports contradicted those characterizations and showed the circumstances were not as she described.
2. Incorrect claims about habeas corpus
During a Senate hearing, Noem misstated the meaning of the term ****habeas corpus — the legal right to challenge detention — and had to be corrected by lawmakers.
3. False anecdote in her book about meeting Kim Jong-un
In her memoir, Noem wrote that she had met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Fact-checking outlets reported there is no public record of such a meeting, and the publisher later acknowledged the passage shouldn’t have been included.In public remarks and press conferences, Noem repeated figures about illegal immigrants returning home voluntarily that fact-checkers found to be inaccurate or lacking sufficient supporting evidence (e.g., citing “1.6 million illegal aliens gone home voluntarily”).
Misleading, incorrct, lies. Call it what you want. Two and two don't make five but that is what they want you to beleive and some of you do!
XX XY Sports
ICE is operating in all 50 states -- and in fact, they've arrested more violent illegal alien criminals in many other states than in Minnesota.
In Texas, they've arrested 10 times as many.
But why is it only in Minnesota -- and specifically in one city, Minneapolis -- where we see violent left-wing agitators provoking, confronting, assaulting, threatening, impeding, and obstructing ICE agents?
The Adorable Left is amazing. They purposefully create this chaos, they purposefully elevate the chances of someone getting killed -- almost to the point of baiting ICE to do it -- and then when it happens, what do they do?
They blame Noem? They blame Trump? They blame ICE?
Blaming other people for the chaos and violence that THEY themselves have instigated and created?
The utter nerve of these people.
UncleToby
Now name all the kids shot in schools.
Name all the victims of the mass shootings.
Name all the victims of innocents killed by police.
Why do you get to pick and choose what heartstrings to pull?
The government you support is ruining your country, and you are blind to see it.