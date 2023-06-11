Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China opens its embassy in Honduras
FILE PHOTO: Charge d'affaires of the Chinese embassy in Honduras Yu Bo and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina take part in the inauguration of the China's mission in Tegucigalpa, Honduras June 5, 2023. Honduras Presidency/Handout via REUTERS Photo: Reuters/HONDURAS PRESIDENCY
world

Honduras opens embassy in China after cutting ties to Taiwan

BEIJING

Honduras opened an embassy in China on Sunday, Chinese state media reported, after the Central American nation cut diplomatic relations with Taiwan earlier this year.

The embassy in Beijing was opened by foreign ministers from the two countries, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro is in China for a state visit, during which she is to meet with her Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, state media have reported.

Tegucigalpa in March ended its decades-long relationship with Taipei and established diplomatic ties with Beijing.

China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory with no right to state-to-state relations, a position Taipei strongly rejects. China demands that countries with which it has ties recognize its position.

Taiwan now has formal diplomatic relations with only 13 countries, mostly poor and developing countries in Central America, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Smart move. Hopefully China will bring prosperity to the country like is doing to most countries all over the world.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Smart move for China, but Honduras is about to be owned by China. Here come the shiny Chinese loans and a mountain of debt. Costly lesson for Honduras.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

