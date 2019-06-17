Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Wong was sent to prison in May after he lost an attempt to quash a jail sentence over the huge democracy protests he helped lead in 2014 Photo: AFP
world

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong walks free; calls on leader to resign

2 Comments
By Isaac LAWRENCE
HONG KONG

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong called on the city's pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam to resign after he walked free from prison on Monday, as historic anti-government protests rocked the city.

"She is no longer qualified to be Hong Kong's leader," Wong told reporters. "She must take the blame and resign, be held accountable and step down."

Wong was sent to prison in May after he lost an attempt to quash a jail sentence over the huge democracy protests he helped lead in 2014.

His release comes as Hong Kong is rocked by historic anti-government protests. They were initially sparked by mass public opposition to a plan to allow extraditions to China.

But the movement has since morphed into the latest expression of public rage against both the city's leaders and Beijing.

Speaking to the media outside Lai Chi Kok Correctional Institute, 22-year-old Wong called on protesters to continue their protests and civil disobedience campaign.

"We demand Carrie Lam to step down, completely withdraw the extradition law, and retract the 'riot' label," he said, referring to Lam's previous term to describe protesters earlier in the week.

He also condemned authorities for firing tear gas and rubber bullets during violent clashes between protesters and police on Wednesday.

"When I was in jail, I saw Carrie Lam crying on the live television broadcast. All I can say is, when she shed tears, Hong Kong citizens were shedding blood in Admiralty," he said, referring to the district where the clashes took place.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

There's a great Netflix documentary called "Joshua" which followed him during those 2014 protests. He's a hugely admirable guy.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The US will probably support him for President of HK after they try to overthrow the HK administration.

Another Venezuela.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating In Japan: Who Pays the Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Tweet of the Week #35: Cats, Cats Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “He Doesn’t Have Any Pictures Of Us!”

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog