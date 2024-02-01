Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
A pro-democracy protester known as "Grandma Wong" shouts slogans outside Hong Kong's West Kowloon court, where four men were convicted of rioting on Thursday Photo: AFP
world

Hong Kong convicts four over 2019 legislature storming

2 Comments
HONG KONG

Four Hong Kong men were convicted of rioting Thursday over the storming and ransacking of the city's legislature in 2019, part of a pro-democracy movement that posed an unprecedented challenge to the Beijing-backed government.

It was the most violent episode in the initial stage of the huge protests that upended the financial hub that year and eventually prompted Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law that snuffed out dissent.

Hundreds of protesters broke into the legislature on the night of July 1, 2019, smashing windows and spraying graffiti on what was the 22nd anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain back to China.

A total of 14 people were later charged with rioting -- which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in jail -- and various minor offenses such as entering the Legislative Council chamber and criminal damage.

Eight had pleaded guilty to the rioting charge, including Althea Suen, a former student leader of the University of Hong Kong, and localist activists Ventus Lau and Owen Chow.

Six others, including two journalists and actor Gregory Wong, pleaded not guilty and have stood trial since last May.

On Thursday, deputy district court judge Li Chi-ho found four of the six, but not the two reporters, guilty of rioting.

Five were convicted of entering the legislative chamber, an offense carrying up to three months in jail, and the sixth was also found guilty of criminal damage, which could carry up to 10 years in prison.

Judge Li ruled that an evacuation order by the legislature that day also applied to reporters.

He revoked bail for all six defendants after announcing the verdicts, reserving his full judgement for a later date.

More than 10,000 people were arrested as authorities sought to extinguish the 2019 protests, which erupted over government legislation that would have opened the door to criminal suspects being tried on the mainland.

In 2020, Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong that outlawed most dissent and crushed the democracy movement.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong's leader John Lee announced that the city would create a new homegrown security law to combat "threats posed by external forces and local terrorism".

The law will add offences including insurrection and external interference to the list of crimes falling under national security.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

2 Comments
Login to comment

go and see the youtube video on the HK 2019 riot incident, surprisingly you can see some of the protestors : black shirt guys, carrying police gun, or some of them even dress up in black shirt, cover their faces, right inside the police cars before going out to provoke everything. RIP HK. It tooks UK decades to develop this world class financial hub, but chinese commies use one month to destroy everything to fulfill their own personal desire. Shame on CCP commies!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Four Hong Kong men were convicted of rioting Thursday over the storming and ransacking of the city's legislature in 2019, part of a pro-democracy movement that posed an unprecedented challenge to the Beijing-backed government.

These heroes were fighting for the people.

Unlike the stormers of the legislature in Washington 1/6.

And they have support amongst the people in Beijing.

https://www.ft.com/content/fd087484-2f23-11e9-8744-e7016697f225

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Authentic Japanese Cooking Classes in Shikoku

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Jan. 29 – Feb. 4, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Regional Udon Dishes Across Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Hodosan Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

5 Healthy Restaurants in Azabudai Hills

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Akan

GaijinPot Travel