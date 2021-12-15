Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Apple Daily closed down earlier this year after its assets were frozen using a national security law that China imposed on Hong Kong to quash dissent Photo: AFP/File
world

Hong Kong court orders Apple Daily parent firm to be liquidated

3 Comments
HONG KONG

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ordered the liquidation of the parent company of Apple Daily, delivering another blow to the already-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper.

Apple Daily closed down earlier this year after its assets were frozen using a national security law that China imposed on Hong Kong to quash dissent.

Its owner, media tycoon Jimmy Lai, and multiple executives have been detained and charged with collusion for outspoken articles and columns the paper published.

In September, the Hong Kong government made the rare move of applying to dissolve the paper's parent company, Next Digital Limited, saying it would be "expedient in the public interest".

High Court judge Jack Wong on Wednesday granted the government's request after a brief hearing that was not contested by Next Digital.

It remains unclear how the court order will affect Apple Daily's edition in Taiwan, which continues to operate as a financially independent subsidiary.

Next Digital's Taiwan offices did not respond to requests for comment.

Lai, 74, and multiple Apple Daily executives face up to life in prison if they are convicted on charges of colluding with foreign forces for coming out in favor of sanctions against China.

Lai is already serving jail sentences linked to his attendance at democracy protests in recent years.

On Monday, he received an additional 13-month jail sentence for attending a vigil last year commemorating victims of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown -- an event Hong Kong authorities banned on public health and security grounds.

Questions remain over the future of Apple Daily's Taiwan edition, after Bloomberg reported that the operation was strapped for cash and will close before the end of the year.

Apple Daily Taiwan dismissed the report as "speculation" and said it had no further comment.

Taiwan media reported that the court-appointed provisional liquidator for Next Digital has approached Apple Daily's Taiwanese unit to ask about its assets.

Authorities have moved to rein in press freedoms in Hong Kong as Beijing remoulds the city in its own image, following huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

Earlier this month, the World Association of News Publishers awarded its annual press freedom prize to Apple Daily's staff and its founder Lai.

The association lauded the paper as a "symbol of pro-democracy and public dissent" and said Lai was an outspoken critic of Beijing's control over Hong Kong.

The award recognizes and reflects on "the jailing of a publisher, the arrest of an editor-in-chief and his senior colleagues, the shuttering of a newsroom, and the closure of a media title," organizers said.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Communism = No Freedom of Speech

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Hong Kong is no more. It is now another CCP city.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

‘Liquidated” I’m sure we will be seeing that term more and more with reports coming out of the CCP. What happened to such and such…Liquidated. Next question? Better be a positive one or you know, liquidated.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I’m sure the pro-CCP mob here will justify this liquidation somehow

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Yakushima: Exploring Japan’s World Heritage Destination from a Different Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #158: Potato Snacks Shrink in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo